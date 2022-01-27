Jerusalem highlights: January 28 - February 3

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 – Explore the connection between motherhood and bringing new art work into the world in Kelim (2 Yitzhak Nafkha St., Bat Yam). The event, “Thoughts about #2 Choreography and Motherhood” includes works by Moran Dovshani and Merav Dagan, as well as a Hebrew-language panel led by Dr. Hadara Scheflan Katzav. Noon to 4 p.m. NIS 100 for the entire day/ NIS 60 for one show. Tickets: eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/thoughts2

OR stay indoors, make a cup of tea, and dive into the second issue of Bush, a collective founded in 2015 to promote queer, feminist art. The online edition includes the animation clip “Temple of Eve” by Shlomit Ariel, the painting “Smile (Bitch)” by Izabella Volovnik, an in-depth exploration of handicraft as feminist art in an article by Gal Amram, and much more. Link: en.bushfanzine.com/issue002

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Those interested in a feminist perspective on Jewish-Arab relations might visit the Arad Contemporary Art Center to hear Bedouin artist Rom Elkadi discusses (in Hebrew) her exhibition Childhood, which brings many different voices by Bedouin women who deal with the social cost of arranged marriages. Most of the speakers were wed when they were about 15 years old. Other speakers include artist Nitzan Set, who is presenting “Verbal Problems,” and Arad Center curator Lea Abir. 28 Ben Yair St., Arad (08) 955-1531; [email protected]

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29 – Take the car and head to the first Hebrew City so as not to miss the Atelier at the Bezalel Gallery for Contemporary Art (119 Herzl St., Tel Aviv) before it closes Saturday, February 26. With works by Gil Marco Shani, Etty Schwartz, Edith Kofsky and Shir Raz, the exhibition deals with the larger issues of the textile and fashion industry. Hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (03) 682-4082.

If you are in the center of the country, why not call ahead and arrange a special visit to Magasin III Jaffa book store? The recently opened store (Thursday, January 20) focuses on artists’ books which are often beautiful and hard to get, such as Pompeii by award-winning artist, and Jerusalem publishing-house owner, Merav Salomon; 2018 by Maya Attoun, a weekly planner and artist book celebrating Frankenstein’s bicentennial; and books by Gary Goldstein and many others. 17 Olei Zion St., Jaffa (03) 949-9200; [email protected] Hours are Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OR stay in the capital and get ready for Rigoletto, performed at the Metropolitan Opera with Baritone Quinn Kelsey taking on the title role in the famous work by Verdi. Screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 7:55 p.m. this 176-minute production (with one intermission) will delight all opera lovers. NIS 170 per ticket, (02) 565-4333 to order. In Italian with English subtitles.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30 – The Bible Lands Museum offers a special activity for families with children built around the exhibition Digging Down: Art of the Pre-Future. Designed for children ages 5 to 10 years, families get a special folder with riddles, info sheets, and objects which help them explore the artworks presented. It is possible to phone and order the kit before your visit at (02) 561-1066. NIS 25 per family, 21 Shmuel Stefan Wise St. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 31 – French speakers (and English speakers too) will enjoy the 2021 comedy Family Swap by Jean-Patrick Benes. We have all seen comedies based on the idea of two persons swapping a body, but what happens when an entire family trades places? These are not easy times and every little bit helps. Film is in French with English and Hebrew subtitles. 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. (02) 565-4333 to order, NIS 41 per ticket.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 – The Masie Theater Center (18 Mesilat Yesharim St.) offers a chance to enjoy the splendid Hebrew musical So Much to Lose (8:30 p.m.). A deeply tragic and extremely funny comedy about what happens when a huge meteor impacts our planet and one of the characters is taken hostage by Hamas. Phone (02) 654-3001 to buy tickets directly from Incubator or (02) 623-002 to Masie. NIS 75 per ticket, students and IDF soldiers pay NIS 65 and get a free beer. Senior citizens pay NIS 37. To buy online: www.eventer.co.il/hamon01_02_22

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 – Listen to jazz singer Noa Shemer as she celebrates the release of her second album A Number of Steps at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) tonight at 10 p.m. (Doors open at 9 p.m.) NIS 45 at presale; NIS 50 at the door. Tickets (02) 679-4040 or yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/.

Those wary of COVID-19 can listen to her music online: spoti.fi/3fLR66q

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3 – Watch Rage by Tamir Gintz at the Jerusalem Theater tonight at 8:30 p.m. This is a unique chance to see the Beersheva-based dance company Kamea perform in the capital. Call (02) 560-5755, 20 Marcus St.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4 – Follow the Crusaders in a series of four Hebrew-language guided walks with Dr. Orit Ramon starting today at 8:30 a.m. (until 2:30 p.m.) The second walk will take place in two weeks. Part of the Yad Izhak Ben-Zvi institute’s touring program titled “Discover an unknown land right here next to home,” the first tour will focus on the First Crusade. For details, call (02) 539-8888. Yad Izhak Ben-Zvi is located at 14 Ibn Gavirol St. Tours depart from Jerusalem. Site: bit.ly/3FNkow9

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.