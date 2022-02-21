The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

‘People Magazine’ names Noa Kirel as one of the 'talented emerging artists' of 2022

The ambitious star seems to want to conquer all aspects of the entertainment world.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 15:38

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 15:39
Noa Kirel poses on a red carpet as she arrives at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, November 3, 2019 (photo credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)
Noa Kirel poses on a red carpet as she arrives at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, November 3, 2019
(photo credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)

While Noa Kirel has been one of Israel’s top pop stars since she was in her early teens, she is now making her mark all over the world. The latest sign of this is that People Magazine put her in second place out of 20 in a feature titled, “Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022” that was published on Friday.

“Noa Kirel is for the girls,” writes People reporter Daniela Avila. “This 20-year-old pop queen tells PEOPLE she’s ‘all about embracing yourself, being an independent woman, owning what you got and working hard to achieve your dreams.’”

The piece details her background and notes: “Her female empowerment inspiration comes from icons like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Rosalía, ‘They dance, they sing, they write, they do it all,’ she says.”

The People article links to her new video, “Thought About That,” which already has over 28 million views on YouTube. Kirel recently performed live at the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat in December for an audience of millions around the world.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel performs at the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Israeli singer Noa Kirel performs at the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In 2020, she signed a contract with Atlantic Records to make music in English that would appeal to international audiences and in October 2021 she released the English language single, “Please Don’t Suck.”

The budding international superstar enlisted in the IDF in 2020 where she was able to continue her career while performing for her fellow soldiers. She was discharged last week and flew to Dubai with her boyfriend, Tomer Hacohen, a dancer/model who performed with her in her music video for the song, “Bad Little Thing.”

The ambitious star seems to want to conquer all aspects of the entertainment world. Appearing on the weekly program Ofira and Berkovic on Channel 12 last year, she said she was making a movie about her life.



Tags artist israeli singer israeli songs pop music
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by