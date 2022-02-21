While Noa Kirel has been one of Israel’s top pop stars since she was in her early teens, she is now making her mark all over the world. The latest sign of this is that People Magazine put her in second place out of 20 in a feature titled, “Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022” that was published on Friday.

“Noa Kirel is for the girls,” writes People reporter Daniela Avila. “This 20-year-old pop queen tells PEOPLE she’s ‘all about embracing yourself, being an independent woman, owning what you got and working hard to achieve your dreams.’”

The piece details her background and notes: “Her female empowerment inspiration comes from icons like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Rosalía, ‘They dance, they sing, they write, they do it all,’ she says.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The People article links to her new video, “Thought About That,” which already has over 28 million views on YouTube. Kirel recently performed live at the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat in December for an audience of millions around the world.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel performs at the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In 2020, she signed a contract with Atlantic Records to make music in English that would appeal to international audiences and in October 2021 she released the English language single, “Please Don’t Suck.”

The budding international superstar enlisted in the IDF in 2020 where she was able to continue her career while performing for her fellow soldiers. She was discharged last week and flew to Dubai with her boyfriend, Tomer Hacohen, a dancer/model who performed with her in her music video for the song, “Bad Little Thing.”

The ambitious star seems to want to conquer all aspects of the entertainment world. Appearing on the weekly program Ofira and Berkovic on Channel 12 last year, she said she was making a movie about her life.