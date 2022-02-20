The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

The Lemonheads coming to Israel

The Tel Aviv show is part of a Lemonheads European tour marking the 30th anniversary of It's A Shame About Ray.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 09:55
THE COVER of The Lemonheads' 'It's a Shame About Ray.' (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
THE COVER of The Lemonheads' 'It's a Shame About Ray.'
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The Lemonheads, one of the sparkling bands of the 1980-90s American alternative rock scene, will be making their Israel debut on May 21 at the Barby Club. The band, led by Evan Dando, will be performing their landmark 1992 fifth album It’s A Shame About Ray in its entirety.

The album was chock full of guitar pop gems revved up in a power trio format that was honed from their Boston-based hardcore roots of their earlier efforts. Its big hit, a power-pop version of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson,” along with Dando’ matinee idol looks, propelled the band into mainstream success.

Dando’s knack of writing memorable pop songs was as prodigious as his appetite for drugs, and despite continuing to make exceptional albums throughout the ‘90s, the band slowly lost its momentum. Dando has regularly resurrected the band with new members over the last two decades and has continued to release significant albums, including a 2003 solo effort, Baby I’m Bored and a 2006 self-titled Lemonheads album, with the help of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Macis, that stood among his best and pointed to Dando’s recovery.

The Tel Aviv show is part of a Lemonheads European tour marking the 30th anniversary of Ray. It was announced by the band in a poster issued on Facebook. Tickets sales have not yet been announced.



Tags Tel Aviv music performance Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by