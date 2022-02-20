The Lemonheads coming to Israel

The Lemonheads, one of the sparkling bands of the 1980-90s American alternative rock scene, will be making their Israel debut on May 21 at the Barby Club. The band, led by Evan Dando, will be performing their landmark 1992 fifth album It’s A Shame About Ray in its entirety.

The album was chock full of guitar pop gems revved up in a power trio format that was honed from their Boston-based hardcore roots of their earlier efforts. Its big hit, a power-pop version of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson,” along with Dando’ matinee idol looks, propelled the band into mainstream success.

Dando’s knack of writing memorable pop songs was as prodigious as his appetite for drugs, and despite continuing to make exceptional albums throughout the ‘90s, the band slowly lost its momentum. Dando has regularly resurrected the band with new members over the last two decades and has continued to release significant albums, including a 2003 solo effort, Baby I’m Bored and a 2006 self-titled Lemonheads album, with the help of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Macis, that stood among his best and pointed to Dando’s recovery.

The Tel Aviv show is part of a Lemonheads European tour marking the 30th anniversary of Ray. It was announced by the band in a poster issued on Facebook. Tickets sales have not yet been announced.