Avihu Medina to receive the Israel Prize for Hebrew Singing

Avihu Medina, a pillar of Mizrahi music , will receive the Israel prize at the upcoming ceremony on Israeli independence day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 20:06
Avihu Medina (photo credit: PHOTOS: GOLAN MELAMED; ARIK SULTAN/MA’ARIV; DANI MARON/MA’ARIV; REUVEN CASTRO/MA’ARIV; COURTESY)
Avihu Medina
(photo credit: PHOTOS: GOLAN MELAMED; ARIK SULTAN/MA’ARIV; DANI MARON/MA’ARIV; REUVEN CASTRO/MA’ARIV; COURTESY)

Avihu Medina will receive the Israel Prize in the  Hebrew Song category for his significant contribution to Israeli culture, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton has announced on Tuesday. 

"The awarding of the prize to Avihu Medina gives expression to the belonging and connection of the whole range of shades of Hebrew and Israeli poetry", Shasha-Biton said in an announcement on her Twitter.

Medina is an Israeli composer, songwriter and singer of Israeli Mediterranean-style music. His career started at the "Mizrachi music festival" of 1980, his first solo album at the age of 42.

Among Medina's works include hits such as "The Flower in the Gardens" (first place at the 1982 Mizrahi Song Festival performed by Zohar Argov), "To You Divine", "Violin of David", "Sitting Alone", "Being a Man", "The Years Have Gone" These songs were performed by Haim Moshe, Yishai Levy, Zohar Argov, Daklon, Uri Shevach, Zion Golan, Boaz Sharabi, and Shimi Tavori.

"An Israeli hero whose works have become the property of an iron flock. Avihu paved the way with determination and kindness and brought the Mediterranean singer to the center of the Israeli stage," Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett congratulated Medina, and added "Mabruk Avihu".

 

 



