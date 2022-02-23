The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Professor wins Israel Prize for 'groundbreaking' electric cancer therapy

Palti, a physiology and biophysics professor at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, developed a "groundbreaking" electrodes-based treatment of a number of cancers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 21:04
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin and Education Minister Yoav Galant attend the Israel Prize ceremony in Jerusalem, prior to Israel's 73 Independence Day, on April 05, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin and Education Minister Yoav Galant attend the Israel Prize ceremony in Jerusalem, prior to Israel's 73 Independence Day, on April 05, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prof. Yoram Palti is the 2022 Israel Prize winner in the fields of technology and innovation, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton announced on Wednesday.

Palti, a physiology and biophysics professor at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, developed a "groundbreaking" electricity-based treatment of a number of cancers, Israel Prize's selection committee said.

The method involves the use of Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, which are electric fields that can disrupt the division of cancer cells in the body.

The fields, specifically tuned to target cancer cells, attract and repel charged proteins during cancer cell division.

Palti's TTFields method allows for the treatment of large solid cancer tumors, whether they are benign or malignant, with no damage caused to normal cells around the abnormal growth. 

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple. (credit: Nucleai) Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple. (credit: Nucleai)

Palti's "outside-the-box thinking and belief in the process" caused him to transform currently-held beliefs and perceptions in the field, the committee said. 

Prof. Palti is currently working to "increase the technology's use for the treatment more forms of cancers," the committee added.

The professor developed the technology at medical electronics company NovoCure, which was founded by Palti in 2000.



Tags israel prize cancer medicine technology Cancer Treatment Yifat Shasha Biton
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by