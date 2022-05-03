The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Independence Day movie quiz on tap tomorrow

Israeli film buffs can take part in this trivia quiz run by movie director Alon Gur Arye, who made Mossad, the spy-movie spoof.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 3, 2022 22:44
‘ZERO MOTIVATION’ (photo credit: YARON SCHARF)
If you consider yourself an Israeli movie fan, you can test your knowledge of blue-and-white cinema on Independence Day in the first Movie Quiz at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, at 6 p.m., in an event also sponsored by the Jerusalem Municipality.

Israeli film buffs can take part in this trivia quiz run by movie director Alon Gur Arye, who made Mossad, the spy-movie spoof. Those who remember what piece of office equipment Dafi uses to try to end it all in Zero Motivation (it’s a stapler) or what food Yehuda Barkan got sick eating in Charlie and a Half (eggs) will have a good shot at taking home prizes.

Gur Arye said, “The quiz is an appropriate Zionist response to the Bible quiz that is broadcast on television on Independence Day. To reinforce this point is the fact that most people manage to quote the sermon from Alex is Lovesick better than their bar mitzvah sermon.”

The organizers of the quiz have dug deep down into the Israel Film Archive, which is housed at the cinematheque and which features copies of every Israeli movie ever made. 

In addition to the quiz, the event will feature screenings of clips from the archive, including previously hidden versions of Ephraim Kishon’s The Big Dig (also known as The Blaumilch Canal), the movie about a lunatic who starts drilling in the streets of Tel Aviv, causing havoc all over, and many other iconic movies. It has been a while since the Jerusalem Cinematheque showed a selection of gems from the archive and it’s always a treat.

The quiz will feature prizes and will be conducted via the Kahoot app, so make sure to bring a smartphone. The price is decidedly affordable at NIS 10.



