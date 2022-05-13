Israel misses Eurovision Finals for first time since 2014

For the first time in eight years, Israel did not qualify for the final stage of the Eurovision Song Contest, as they were eliminated from the semifinals.

Israel’s representative for Eurovision’s 2022 was Michael Ben David, who entered his song “I.M” into the contest.

Israeli artists have won the contest four times since the Israel's first Eurovision debut in 1973: Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta won the 1978 Eurovision contest with their song "A-Ba-Ni-Bi," with Israel’s Milk and Honey winning the 1979 contest – the first to be hosted in Israel, as the contest winner’s nation typically hosts the next Eurovision contest – just one year later for their performance of “Hallelujah.”

Nearly 20 years later, Dana International became Israel’s third winner – and the first transgender performer to win the Eurovision – in 1998 for her song “Diva.” Netta Barzilai became Israel's fourth and most current champion with her song “Toy” in 2018.

NETTA BARZILAI performs 'Toy' at the Eurovision last year. (credit: ANDRES PUTTING)

Israel’s four wins are the seventh-most throughout the history of the contest, as Ireland has a record seven Eurovision wins, Sweden has six, and France, the UK, the Netherlands and Luxembourg have five winners each.

The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday and feature representatives from 25 countries, such as Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Britain, Belgium and more.

Ukrainian contestants “Kalush Orchestra,” who performed their song “Stefania” while wearing traditional folk costumes, made the cut in the semifinal round and are considered one of the contenders to win it all at the final round on Saturday night.