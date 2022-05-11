The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Michael Ben David’s upbeat road to the Eurovision semifinals

Ben David will perform a pleasing self-empowerment anthem, “I.M,” with backup dancers groomed to look like him.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 11, 2022 14:38
Contestant Michael Ben David poses on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
Contestant Michael Ben David poses on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

Michael Ben David, Israel’s representative to the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, walked the turquoise carpet with pride at the opening event on Tuesday (a red carpet would be too boring for the glitzy over-the-top extravaganza) and prepared to take the stage at the second semifinal on Thursday, knowing that a spot in the finals is far from assured and enjoying every moment along the way.

Ben David wore a white pantsuit with black designs and a long jacket by designer Dror Kontento, known for his bridal wear, to the opening. He thanked the designer on Instagram for “making me feel like a bride.”

Ben David will perform a pleasing self-empowerment anthem, “I.M,” with backup dancers groomed to look like him. While this song has won him many fans, the singer, who until recently was supporting himself stocking produce in a grocery, is not considered a sure bet to be one of the 10 finalists who will be winnowed down from a group of 18. 

In the first semifinal on Tuesday night, the loudest cheers went to the Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra, who performed their paean to motherhood, “Stefania,” wearing traditional folk costumes. They made the cut in the semifinal round and are considered one of the contenders to win it all at the final round on Saturday night. 

In spite of the pressure, Ben David has been making the most of his time abroad and documenting the fun on social media. While he turned somber on Israel’s Memorial Day last week, posting a photo of himself wrapped in an Israeli flag and praying at a Turin synagogue with a message honoring Israel’s fallen, on Tuesday he posted a funny Instagram story where he is sitting in a chair wearing a smock.

As someone combs his hair, he says,  “Friends, you have to hear a story. We don’t have a hairstylist provided by the government here. And to go to get a haircut in Italy is scary because you don’t know what’s what. And along came Sheldon [Riley], the Australian representative, with a hairstylist who is —.”

At this point, the hairstylist, Kobi Bokshish, gets into the frame, and chimes in, saying, “Israeli!” Ben David continues, “And that’s my life and that’s the miracle and that’s the proof that God protects us and he came to cut my hair and my dancers’ hair. I’m crazy about you!”

The hairstylist blows a kiss, saying, “I was an Israeli and I’ll always remain an Israeli.” In another Instagram story, Bokshish cuts one of the Israeli dancers’ hair, as Ben David vacuums the dressing room, in good humor, a reminder that, following his win in The X Factor contest, which made him Israel’s Eurovision representative, he told interviewers that he went home, did the dishes and cleaned up his apartment. 

That can-do attitude should serve him well as he waits to perform in the final and whatever happens, Ben David can feel proud of making it to Turin.



Tags italy europe Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by