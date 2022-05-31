The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Autistic teens exhibit their art at Abarbanel

This artistic effort is part of a larger vision, a wish that the walls between the mental health space and local residents be lowered.

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: MAY 31, 2022 22:55
Shahaf School Wing B (photo credit: Shahaf School)
Shahaf School Wing B
(photo credit: Shahaf School)

The Abarbanel Mental Health Medical Center is the only facility in the country offering teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) treatment for mental health issues. 

On Monday, a new exhibition featuring 50 works by patients titled With My Own Eyes opened under curator Dror Katz. Katz taught the young patients photography at the Shachaf school, which functions at Abarbanel. The school offers the kids a means to continue their education as they heal.

Katz described how one young man shot images with his camera next to his ear because the sound the device made appealed to him. Another student, a young woman, shot all the doors in the wing.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot will attend a special event, open to the public at the terminal on Wednesday (June 8) at 4 p.m.

With My Own Eyes will be shown at the Design Terminal (32 Ohad Kinamon St. Bat Yam) until Wednesday, June 15. Opening Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.



