Students choose their favorite titles for Hebrew Book Week

The list included 'Guide to Superheros 2' by Wagens Elias Wolund, 'Around the World in 80 Days' by Jules Verne,  and J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 06:06
Hebrew books (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Hebrew books
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel's Ministry of Education published a list of Israeli students' favorite books on Monday, in honor of the annual Parade of Books and Hebrew Book Week. 

The list included such titles as Guide to Superheros 2 by Wagens Elias Wolund, Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne,  and J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. There were a total of 12 books chosen, a variety of both original Hebrew and translated works. 

"Reading books, in addition to being a fun and enriching experience, is also an important educational and social tool."

Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton

High schoolers' favorite books

Among those in the original Hebrew was the 10-12th grade second-place pick, Massouda by Yakir Elkariv, the complicated story of his grandmother, a Jewish woman from Morocco who was raised by her Muslim nurse. The top choice for 10-12th graders was Address Unknown, by Kathrine Taylor, a story told in letters between two German friends from 1932 to 1934. 

"Reading allows students to sail to remote locations, be exposed to fascinating cultures and experience ancient traditions. To identify with heroes and inspiring characters, and to arouse their desire to correct social wrongs."

Director-General of the Ministry of Education, Dalit Stauber
AN IGLOO designed from books in a Mitzpe Ramon library. (credit: MEITAL SHARABI) AN IGLOO designed from books in a Mitzpe Ramon library. (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

This Hebrew Book Week will see literary-themed events throughout the country for elementary and secondary school students of all ages.



