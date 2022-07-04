American jazz guitar giant Mike Stern comes back to Israel

Iconic American jazz guitarist Mike Stern is due back here for a concert at the Shuni Amphitheater on September 18. Stern will play alongside longtime collaborator, drummer Dennis Chambers, and a quintet that also features Stern’s guitarist-vocalist wife Leni Stern, saxophonist Bob Franceschini and bassist Chris Minh Doky.

Stern, 69, has been one of the leading figures on the jazz-fusion scene for over 40 years, seasoning his jazzy work with rock vibes and riffs. During the course of his long career, he has mixed it with the likes of seminal American jazz-rock group Blood Sweat & Tears, and jazz giants trumpeter Miles Davis and drummer Bill Cobham. He picked up a slew of awards in the process and half a dozen Grammy nominations.

Chambers has also paid his dues in the field since he set out in the late 1970s, working with a Who’s Who of stars of the fusion sector, including guitarists John Scofield and John McLaughlin, keyboardist George Duke, jazz fusion siblings the Becker Brothers, and iconic rock-Latin guitarist Carlos Santana.

For tickets and more information: *9080 and https://www.zappa-club.co.il/