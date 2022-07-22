Klezmer festival returns to Safed for 35th year next month

The International Klezmer Festival is set to return to Safed next month for its 35th anniversary.

The festival, to be held on August 9-11, will include dozens of unique performances and activities celebrating the instrumental musical tradition of Ashkenazi Jews.

For the first time, the festival will also include the "Klezmer Road:" a path in the alleyways of Safed's Old City which will be filled with Klezmer-inspired decorations, street performers, unique stalls and living statues.

The festival will also continue its tradition of incorporating mainstream Israeli artists into the Klezmer celebration.

Famous Israeli acts such as Natan Goshen, Idan Haviv, Tislam, Amir Dadon and more will collaborate with Klezmer performers from around the world on the new "Klezmer Road."

Safed’s three-day klezmer music festival will kick off on August 15 (credit: ITAMAR GRINBERG,GOISRAEL)

'The capital of Jewish soul music'

"The Klezmer festival is a special tradition in Safed, the capital of Jewish soul music," Safed mayor Shuki Ohana said.

"It will be a real celebration which symbolized Safed's uniqueness," he added. "Everyone is invited to celebrate the Klezmer holiday!"

Entry to the Klezmer festival will be free of charge.