Omer Adam apologizes for 58-minute concert

Local pop superstar Omer Adam caused an uproar over the weekend when his Thursday night headlining show at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon ended after only 58 minutes.

Over 40,000 fans attended the show, paying between NIS 249 to NIS 1,500 for their tickets.

The show featured opening act, Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam, who began his 40-minute set at 8:45 p.m., 45 minutes past the advertised starting time. Then a DJ took to the stage and performed until 10 p.m. Tel Aviv has a municipal ordinance, stating that loud music that would likely disturb a passerby is prohibited after 11 p.m., which left Adam only an hour for his set.

The next day, Hebrew websites slammed the show, with one calling it a “disgrace” and another describing it as “short and expensive.”

Despite the complaints about the brevity of Adam’s set, some fans said they weren’t disappointed.

“Although it ended quite early, the concert itself was amazing. It was very lively, and one could tell that Omer Adam had a lot of energy.” Yael Algranatti, a fan who attended the concert wrote.

Adam's excuses

Following the uproar, Adam offered an apology on his Instagram account, blaming the city’s noise restrictions for the short show.

“We also had to abide by the rules of the times of the shows in the Park, from my point of view I would have been happy to sing with you all night,” he said in a caption of a picture of the stadium

He also mentioned that he would not share a show like that again, “I chose to bring a great international artist to be with me on the same stage because I wanted to give you an even more crazy, surprising, special experience... Promise you that next time it will be just me and you.”

Adam also announced that he will book a series of new shows and everyone who attended his last show would get a free ticket.