The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Omer Adam apologizes for 58-minute concert

Omer Adam caused an uproar over the weekend when his Thursday night headlining show at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon ended after only 58 minutes.

By ASHLEY HERMALIN
Published: JULY 17, 2022 20:32
OMER ADAM at Park Hayarkon last week. (photo credit: SHLOMO PINTO)
OMER ADAM at Park Hayarkon last week.
(photo credit: SHLOMO PINTO)

Local pop superstar Omer Adam caused an uproar over the weekend when his Thursday night headlining show at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon ended after only 58 minutes.

Over 40,000 fans attended the show, paying between NIS 249 to NIS 1,500 for their tickets.

The show featured opening act, Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam, who began his 40-minute set at 8:45 p.m., 45 minutes past the advertised starting time. Then a DJ took to the stage and performed until 10 p.m. Tel Aviv has a municipal ordinance, stating that loud music that would likely disturb a passerby is prohibited after 11 p.m., which left Adam only an hour for his set.

The next day, Hebrew websites slammed the show, with one calling it a “disgrace” and another describing it as “short and expensive.”

Despite the complaints about the brevity of Adam’s set, some fans said they weren’t disappointed.

Omer Adam (credit: MOSHE NACHUMOVICH/ PR)Omer Adam (credit: MOSHE NACHUMOVICH/ PR)

“Although it ended quite early, the concert itself was amazing. It was very lively, and one could tell that Omer Adam had a lot of energy.” Yael Algranatti, a fan who attended the concert wrote.

Adam's excuses

Following the uproar, Adam offered an apology on his Instagram account, blaming the city’s noise restrictions for the short show.

“We also had to abide by the rules of the times of the shows in the Park, from my point of view I would have been happy to sing with you all night,” he said in a caption of a picture of the stadium

He also mentioned that he would not share a show like that again, “I chose to bring a great international artist to be with me on the same stage because I wanted to give you an even more crazy, surprising, special experience... Promise you that next time it will be just me and you.”

"Promise you that next time it will be just me and you.”

Omer Adam

Adam also announced that he will book a series of new shows and everyone who attended his last show would get a free ticket.



Tags Tel Aviv Concert Omer Adam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
2

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
3

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by