The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

The Pygmalion Effect has dances that work for the masses - dance review

Boris Eifman Ballet's performance at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center (TAPAC), September 19, marks the return of cultural routines after a long break.

By ORA BRAFMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 00:42
‘THE PYGMALION EFFECT’ by the Boris Eifman Ballet. (photo credit: EVGENY MATVEEV)
‘THE PYGMALION EFFECT’ by the Boris Eifman Ballet.
(photo credit: EVGENY MATVEEV)

Like the migrating swallows that foretell the coming autumn, the return of the Eifman Ballet company marks the return of cultural routines after a long break.

This Russian ballet company had already visited Israel 15 times, more than any other ballet company, by far. Although the company tours extensively around the world, here they have a warm audience that awaits their return. The TAPAC auditorium was totally packed, predominantly by spectators that enjoyed airing their mother tongue at a reunion-like occasion.

A modernized version of classical ballet 

Boris Eifman established his ensemble in 1977 and aspired to develop a modernized version of classical ballet as he envisioned it, different from the conservative ballet companies in the Soviet Union era in his homeland. Compensating for lack of exposure to the progress of dance abroad and relying on what he heard from second-hand rumors, he imagined and improvised by intuition.

Eventually, he concocted a mixture of balletic techniques without strict finesse and precision and replaced them with overt theatricalities, bold facial expressions and hand gestures to portray feelings.

After 30 years, Eifman already witnessed the diversity of contemporary dance, could integrate new materials into his work and give up some of his previous stylistic fixations.

Currently, he offers his audience a satisfying show, based on a flimsier classical basis, with more free-style vocabulary, including clowning and spectacular acrobatic positions, next to Latino Ball Room competitions and street gang mayhem.

Season by season, his ballet company’s productions reduced its commitment to previous perceptions and traditions, and became a simile of an American Broadway musical. The smooth and easy music of Johan Strauss Jr. fitted like a glove. Now, they only need lyrics to fit in the new rubric.

Eifman was raised on classical ballet, which relied on linear stories, as did the traditional classical ballets. Among Eifman’s creations inspired by books, what comes to mind is Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, Chekhov’s The Sea Gull, or Tender Is The Night by Scott Fitzgerald. A story is a safe crutch to lean on.

The ancient story of Pygmalion

In the process of expanding his artistic perceptions, Eifman treated the ancient story of Pygmalion, relating to an artist who fell in love with a woman that he sculptured, as an open option. He treated it as a story that allows for many variations, like the classical ballet Coppelia, where an old craftsman devised a mechanical doll and fell for her.

Eifman imagined a talented girl from a poor background, which due to her environment, found that her life was like an emotional roller coaster; hard and often disappointing, actually an obvious sharp social criticism.

This production, with a cast of 35 dancers, portrayed enjoyable entertainment with proportionally large group scenes versus some stunning solos, duets and trios by very capable and attractive dancers, who surprised and delighted spectators with their humor and acting skills. Kudos to the captivating mega dancer Lyobov Andreyeva, and the multi-talented Demitri Fisher, Oleg Gvishev and Igor Sobotin.

By connecting St. Petersburg to New York, it seems that Eifman reached his goal: creating a dance that could keep working for the masses.



Tags Tel Aviv dance ballet review
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
4

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
5

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by