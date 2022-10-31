The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli Cinema Day is this week: Theaters to offer NIS 10 movie tickets

A ticket for any of the selected movies in all Israeli film theaters will cost only NIS 10 on November 3.

By WALLA! CULTURE
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 05:46
Cinema City Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Cinema City Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli Cinema Day will be celebrated in theaters and cinematheques across Israel on Thursday, with special deals planned for the screenings of over 30 Israeli and international films.

A ticket for any of the selected movies in all Israeli film theaters will cost only NIS 10 on November 3.

Israeli, international hits among movies screened on Thursday

Cinema Day, which was initiated by the Israeli Cinema Association, will see Israeli movies such as Silent by Shemi Zarhin, Moshe Rosenthal's Karaoke and Greener Pastures by Assaf Abiri and Matan Guggenheim.

Another movie set to be screened on Cinema Day is Cinema Sabaya. Director Orit Fouks Rotem’s 2022 Ophir Award winner is Israel's official selection for consideration for a nomination for the Best International Feature Oscar. 

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

International movies included in the special Cinema Day deal include Ticket the Paradise, a new comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Other films such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles will all be shown on November 3.



Tags Israel film israeli movies Culture in Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by