Israeli Cinema Day is this week: Theaters to offer NIS 10 movie tickets

Israeli Cinema Day will be celebrated in theaters and cinematheques across Israel on Thursday, with special deals planned for the screenings of over 30 Israeli and international films.

A ticket for any of the selected movies in all Israeli film theaters will cost only NIS 10 on November 3.

Israeli, international hits among movies screened on Thursday

Cinema Day, which was initiated by the Israeli Cinema Association, will see Israeli movies such as Silent by Shemi Zarhin, Moshe Rosenthal's Karaoke and Greener Pastures by Assaf Abiri and Matan Guggenheim.

Another movie set to be screened on Cinema Day is Cinema Sabaya. Director Orit Fouks Rotem’s 2022 Ophir Award winner is Israel's official selection for consideration for a nomination for the Best International Feature Oscar.

International movies included in the special Cinema Day deal include Ticket the Paradise, a new comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Other films such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles will all be shown on November 3.