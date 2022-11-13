Noa Kirel sports Kanye West's face on outfit at MTV ceremony

Noa Kirel sported pants and gloves emblazoned with the face of Kanye West at the MTV EMA awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Israeli pop star posted a photo of herself in the outfit on her Instagram page with the caption "Oh ye..." The outfit was also adorned with gold chains, Stars of David and the word "Chai" ("Life").

"I chose to wear on the MTV red carpet a fashion item with a message for the whole world, an item that clearly symbolizes that I am both Jewish and Israeli. We have recently been experiencing a lot of antisemitism, especially in light of Kanye West's statements. I am proud to be an Israeli artist who represents Israel in the world," said Kirel on Sunday, according to N12.

Kirel won the award for "Best Israeli Act" at the MTV ceremony, her fifth time winning the award.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.

West sparks outrage over antisemitic comments

West sparked outrage in recent weeks after making a series of antisemitic comments on social media and interviews, including a tweet reading “I’m a bit sleeping [sic] tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people.”

The rapper also claimed multiple times that "Jewish Zionists" control the media and blamed a Jewish doctor for intentionally misdiagnosing him.

A number of companies cut ties with West in light of comments.