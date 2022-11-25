The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Imagine Dragons to perform in Israel for the first time

The American rock band will perform in Tel Aviv on August 29, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 18:33
Imagine Dragons perform live. (photo credit: COURTESY/LIVE NATION)
Imagine Dragons perform live.
(photo credit: COURTESY/LIVE NATION)

Imagine Dragons will perform in Israel for the first time ever on August 29, 2023, the American band announced on Friday.

The concert will be part of the Mercury World Tour, which celebrates the band's new album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 and the band has announced that 9 new concerts will be added to the tour, including Israel with the other new destinations including Denmark, Italy, Croatia, Poland, Lithuania, France and Greece.

The performance will take place in Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv. 

Tickets prices begin at NIS 340, with VIP tickets costing as much as NIS 790. 

The tour will be produced by the Live Nation Entertainment production company which was founded after the merger between Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The Tel Aviv event will be produced by Live Nation Israel.

Imagine Dragons (credit: COURTESY/LIVE NATION)Imagine Dragons (credit: COURTESY/LIVE NATION)

Who are Imagine Dragons?

Imagine Dragons is one of the most successful bands in the world, selling over 66 million albums and winning a Grammy award for Best Rock Performance in 2014. The band's last tour sold over 2 million tickets, making it one of the three top-selling tours for a band last year.

Imagine Dragons consists of singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman. Among their hits are "Believer", "Thunder", "Radioactive" and "Bones". The band was founded in 2008.

The band has released 6 albums, with the first four reaching at least second place on the Billboard 200. 

In July Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the band to be ambassadors for Ukraine's United24 initiative to promote funds for medical assistance for Ukraine.



Tags Israel music park hayarkon Concert
