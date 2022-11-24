Herzog, Zelensky talk, exchange mutual concerns and good wishes

Mutual concerns and good wishes were exchanged on Thursday in a telephone conversation between President Isaac Herzog and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president expressed condolences over the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday that cut short the life of 16-year-old yeshiva student Aryeh Shechopek.

Zelensky said he wished to strengthen Israel’s hand following the attack.

Israel and Ukraine have deep ties

In doing so, he emphasized the deep connection between Israel and Ukraine, which is not just a connection between leaders, he said, but between the citizens of both countries.

He also noted that many Jewish emigrants from Ukraine who now live in Israel constitute a factor that contributes to the strong connection between the two countries.

PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog is welcomed to Kyiv at a ceremony by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in October. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

In thanking Zelensky, Herzog said the Israeli public worries about peace for the Ukrainian people, and that Israel is working in different humanitarian ways to relieve their suffering.

The aftermath of the Israeli elections

Zelensky congratulated Herzog on the conclusion of Israel’s fifth round of elections, and expressed the hope that there will be cooperation between the government of his country and the incoming government of Israel.

Herzog explained the intricacies and complexities of forming a government in Israel, and said he was eager to continue the dialogue on humanitarian issues with Zelensky, especially in view of the oncoming winter, which will begin immediately after Israel’s new government takes office.

The two presidents agreed to remain in contact.