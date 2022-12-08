The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

‘Oliver!’ headed to the Jerusalem stage

After decades of community theater, Oliver! will add a new twist to this local flavor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 04:17
DANIEL LEWIN as Fagin in ‘Oliver!’ (photo credit: BEIT HILLEL)
DANIEL LEWIN as Fagin in ‘Oliver!’
(photo credit: BEIT HILLEL)

Building on its nearly four decades of producing community theater for the entire family, The Beit Hillel Theater Workshop at Hebrew University is presenting its next production, Oliver!, during Hanukkah from December 19-26.

The workshop merges experienced actors and novices, native Israelis and implanted English-speaking immigrants, high school and university students, and older adults in a community theater experience that is educational, professional and fun, according to Beit Hillel’s producer and director Michael Berl.

Oliver! joins the classic theater that Beit Hillel has produced, including their versions of Fiddler on the Roof, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, Phantom of the Opera, A Chorus Line, Aida and Hello Dolly.

Turning classical stories into colorful productions

Oliver! is the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s 1838 novel Oliver Twist, about a destitute orphan, a group of pickpockets, their fiendish leader, and the woman who tries to save him from a life of crime.

Beit Hillel returns to its roots with a stunning production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (credit: ELI SINGALOVSKI)Beit Hillel returns to its roots with a stunning production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (credit: ELI SINGALOVSKI)

It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and awarded three. At the 1968 Academy Awards, Oliver! was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won six.

“There were three finalists for this season’s Hanukkah production. Each would have been a great choice,” said Berl. “Why Oliver!? It was the most challenging of the three. The storyline is unusual, focusing on the life of mistreated orphans and features young actors alongside established veterans. The music and production numbers required multi-faceted abilities. The text required English speakers and Israelis to master 2 dialects of British English. The set required a complex design. The production required period costumes from the 1800s for this production. This gifted cast labored long and hard to master British annunciation, music, harmony and dances.”

The cast of 26 includes Daniel Lewin as Fagin and Dalia Herszaft as Nancy.

“I wanted to be part of Oliver! because it is a fun classic with amazing music and interesting characters to portray,” said Lewin, appearing in his fourth Beit Hillel production. “I joined this workshop because I have worked with Beit Hillel before and I always have a great experience working alongside the cast and crew at Hillel. My biggest motivation for theater is the fact that when I step onto that stage, it gives me the opportunity to be expressive and escape for a while from real-life matters. It’s therapeutic.”

Herszaft added that Oliver! has always been one of her favorite musicals.

“I am totally enamored by the songs and storyline. I’ve taken part in numerous amateur productions in London and upon moving to Israel in 2021 I was in a production of Heathers,” she said.

For both Lewin and Herszaft, being in Oliver! and part of Beit Hillel brings to life the oft-repeated phrase from the show – consider yourselves one of the family.

For more information, visit: www.eventer.co.il/user/oliver.



Tags Jerusalem theater arts Culture in Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by