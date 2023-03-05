Women's Day all year round at L’Oréal

For the sixth consecutive year, L’Oréal Group was recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2023 for having successfully created an inclusive and equal work environment.

This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

L’Oréal is one of the 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to be part of the 2023 Gender-Equality Index. The Index is a modified market capitalization- weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender data reporting.

As part of the company's diversity and inclusion policy in Israel, L’Oréal is careful about the equal representation of women in management and senior management positions as well as the non-existence of wage gaps between men and women performing the same job.

Elie Sagiv, CEO of the L'Oréal Israel Group, said, "We believe in the representation of all genders, strengthening the inclusive culture in the organization, offering comprehensive support to parents, and offering special training for women in leadership positions - all of these are key building blocks for the realization of our vision: an inclusive organizational culture and a prosperous one that produces a real competitive advantage."

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.