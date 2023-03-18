Ahead of the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum's grand re-opening in June 2023, TIME revealed that the institution has earned a spot on its third annual list of World's Greatest Places. This historic Jerusalem icon boasts a 360-degree view of the city and has been listed as one of the 50 important places to explore around the world.

This prestigious title comes at an exciting time for the museum, given that the museum will re-open to the public on June 1, 2023, after a three-year, $50 million renewal and conservation project that has greatly transformed each visitor's experience.

What renovations have been made to Jerusalem's Tower of David Museum?

The renovations included the conservation and preservation of the historic archaeological park, which has been both extensive and complex. The renovations have come with no shortage of challenges - all those associated with preserving the integrity of historic sites dating back thousands of years.

The renovations are expected to include two elevators as well as accessible ramps and a chair lift. Ancient guardrooms now are occupied with advanced technology to control climate, along with other features.

Renovations of Tower of David Museum, Jerusalem. (credit: RICKY RAHMAN)

Plus, 10 new exhibition galleries with a combination of state-of-the-art technology and ancient artifacts to share ancient tales of Jerusalem have been added. Plus, a new multi-level entrance pavilion will be set up to welcome visitors at the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City, complete with a coffee shop.

TIME solicited nominations for the list of places - including countries, regions, cities and towns - from its international network of correspondents and contributors. TIME wanted to focus on those offering new and exciting experiences, so the Tower of David Museum stepped up to the challenge. "The locations must be enthralling, exciting, and often new or advanced to meet the criteria for TIME."

TIME's list is a wide and varied list. Jerusalem is listed among the other 50 destinations such as Kyoto in Japan, Musanze in Rwanda, Giza and Saqqara in Egypt, Ladakh in India and Aqaba in Jordan