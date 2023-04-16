The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Mumford & Sons leader to perform at joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial

The annual event is organized by Combatants for Peace and The Parents-Circle Families Forum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 17:46
MARCUS MUMFORD (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
MARCUS MUMFORD
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Marcus Mumford, leader of the Mumford & Sons will perform at the Israeli-Palestinian Joint Memorial Day ceremony taking place April 24 at Ganei Yehoshua in Tel Aviv.

The annual event is organized by Combatants for Peace and The Parents-Circle Families Forum.

Mumford’s distinctive vocals have graced the acclaimed British folk rock band’s work for the last 10 years.

Joint ceremony 'more important than ever'

Combatants for Peace said in a statement, "we thank Markus for his participation in the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony.

A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron (credit: REUTERS)A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron (credit: REUTERS)

Today more than ever it is important to recognize that two peoples call this place their homeland, and it is time to act together to realize this partnership and create a better future here for everyone. When we collectively remember our loved ones lost in conflict, we do just that. "

The event has been criticized by some Israelis who claim that Remembrance Day should be focused on the Israelis who lost their lives in defending their country and in terror attacks and that Palestinian victims are a separate issue that should be marked on another day.



Tags Israel Palestinians music remembrance day Culture in Israel Israelis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by