Mumford & Sons leader to perform at joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial

Marcus Mumford, leader of the Mumford & Sons will perform at the Israeli-Palestinian Joint Memorial Day ceremony taking place April 24 at Ganei Yehoshua in Tel Aviv.

The annual event is organized by Combatants for Peace and The Parents-Circle Families Forum.

Mumford’s distinctive vocals have graced the acclaimed British folk rock band’s work for the last 10 years.

Joint ceremony 'more important than ever'

Combatants for Peace said in a statement, "we thank Markus for his participation in the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony.

A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron (credit: REUTERS)

Today more than ever it is important to recognize that two peoples call this place their homeland, and it is time to act together to realize this partnership and create a better future here for everyone. When we collectively remember our loved ones lost in conflict, we do just that. "

The event has been criticized by some Israelis who claim that Remembrance Day should be focused on the Israelis who lost their lives in defending their country and in terror attacks and that Palestinian victims are a separate issue that should be marked on another day.