The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Joint Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremonies blur lines - opinion

A joint memorial service is a wonderful and welcome expression - just not on Israel’s Remembrance Day.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: MAY 3, 2022 17:24

Updated: MAY 3, 2022 17:36
A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron (photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Last time I looked, Israel was a country in its own right. Nowhere is there a country listed as Israel/Palestine. But that’s how it’s often perceived – around the world, and right here at home

How else can one explain the growing desire to connect Remembrance Day to honor Israeli fallen soldiers and victims of terror with Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli security forces?

There is certainly a time and a place for such commemorations, like the ones that are taking place on Tuesday night and have been taking place for a number of years. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their deaths, the families of those killed are undoubtedly torn apart by their losses and share a common bond.

There is no small amount of Palestinians who have been unjustifiably killed by Israeli security forces since 1948. It’s a terribly painful and unfortunate side effect of the constant war of terror that has been conducted against a sovereign country.

It’s commendable that some Israelis and Palestinians are sensitive enough to feel each other’s pain, and a joint memorial service is a wonderful and welcome expression - just not on Israel’s Remembrance Day.

Israeli Youth at a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, in Moshav Yashresh, April 13, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)Israeli Youth at a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, in Moshav Yashresh, April 13, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

It becomes even more of a thorny issue when Palestinians who are not so innocent are added to the equation. The deaths of those who were actively involved in aggression – from rock-throwing or bomb-making or violently protesting to actual murder – should be in no way conflagrated with the deaths of Israeli soldiers who have died defending their country or victims of Palestinian terror.

Those Israelis are heroes and victims, respectively, unlike the Palestinian perpetrators who are anything but. Tangling up the two very different circumstances of Israeli and Palestinian deaths is an affront to the Israeli families who wouldn’t be mourning their losses, if not for the tragedy befallen them due to the Palestinians – or Egyptian, Jordanians, Hamas, Hezbollah, Syrians and all others who have targeted Israelis since 1948.

It’s noble for both Israeli and Palestinian families to come together over a common bond of loss – and say ‘no more.’ It’s something that the vast majority of Israelis and - hopefully  - the majority of Palestinians yearn for.

But Remembrance Day is not about Palestinian loss. It’s about the sacrifice that Israel has made because the countries surrounding it, and the people that share the land with it, refused to accept its existence.

Some still do, and the death toll continues to climb every year. The loss of those who have fallen should be commemorated as a standalone event, not tied into the loss of others. 

We can mourn and work together to build a better future 364 days of the year. However, on Remembrance Day, Israel must retain sole ownership. Blurring the lines is one more example of a woke society going awry.

 



Tags Terrorism Palestine Yom hazikaron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
4

Russian bank executive joins Ukrainian forces in Kyiv

Igor Volobuev during his interview with The Insider.
5

Does morning coffee kill your good gut bacteria?

Cup of coffee

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by