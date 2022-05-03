Last time I looked, Israel was a country in its own right. Nowhere is there a country listed as Israel/Palestine. But that’s how it’s often perceived – around the world, and right here at home

How else can one explain the growing desire to connect Remembrance Day to honor Israeli fallen soldiers and victims of terror with Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli security forces?

There is certainly a time and a place for such commemorations, like the ones that are taking place on Tuesday night and have been taking place for a number of years. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their deaths, the families of those killed are undoubtedly torn apart by their losses and share a common bond.

There is no small amount of Palestinians who have been unjustifiably killed by Israeli security forces since 1948. It’s a terribly painful and unfortunate side effect of the constant war of terror that has been conducted against a sovereign country.

It’s commendable that some Israelis and Palestinians are sensitive enough to feel each other’s pain, and a joint memorial service is a wonderful and welcome expression - just not on Israel’s Remembrance Day.

Israeli Youth at a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, in Moshav Yashresh, April 13, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

It becomes even more of a thorny issue when Palestinians who are not so innocent are added to the equation. The deaths of those who were actively involved in aggression – from rock-throwing or bomb-making or violently protesting to actual murder – should be in no way conflagrated with the deaths of Israeli soldiers who have died defending their country or victims of Palestinian terror.

Those Israelis are heroes and victims, respectively, unlike the Palestinian perpetrators who are anything but. Tangling up the two very different circumstances of Israeli and Palestinian deaths is an affront to the Israeli families who wouldn’t be mourning their losses, if not for the tragedy befallen them due to the Palestinians – or Egyptian, Jordanians, Hamas, Hezbollah, Syrians and all others who have targeted Israelis since 1948.

It’s noble for both Israeli and Palestinian families to come together over a common bond of loss – and say ‘no more.’ It’s something that the vast majority of Israelis and - hopefully - the majority of Palestinians yearn for.

But Remembrance Day is not about Palestinian loss. It’s about the sacrifice that Israel has made because the countries surrounding it, and the people that share the land with it, refused to accept its existence.

Some still do, and the death toll continues to climb every year. The loss of those who have fallen should be commemorated as a standalone event, not tied into the loss of others.

We can mourn and work together to build a better future 364 days of the year. However, on Remembrance Day, Israel must retain sole ownership. Blurring the lines is one more example of a woke society going awry.