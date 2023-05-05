The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel rated best summer vacation destination worldwide

Israel topped the list with an overall highest score of 74 out of 100.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2023 14:17
HUNDREDS OF tourists walk towards Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
HUNDREDS OF tourists walk towards Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A recent article from Club Med named Israel, specifically Jerusalem, the best destination for a sunny summer vacation worldwide.

Club Méditerranée, also known as Club Med, is a French travel and tourism agency that specializes in all-inclusive holidays and has been in business since 1950. 

Israel topped the list with an overall score of 74 out of 100 due to the fact that it enjoys an average of zero rainy days in the summer. 

Summer also happens to be when Israel has the most daylight hours, with an average of 12 each day compared to only 9 hours of sunlight per day in the fall. 

The runners-up were Marrakech, Morrocco and Goa, India. 

Club Med's 2023 sunlight hotspots rankings. (credit: CLUB MED) Club Med's 2023 sunlight hotspots rankings. (credit: CLUB MED)

Where do Israelis go in the summer?

Israelis, on the other hand, are not interested in staying home for the summer, unless they can go to Eilat. The southernmost city in Israel, Eilat offers a vast array of recreational activities for tourists to enjoy, as well as classic sunny Mediterranean beaches. It is the second most popular destination worldwide for Israelis and it is the only local city that made Booking.com's list of the top 10 most sought-after holiday destinations among Israeli tourists.

According to the Booking.com rankings, London is the most popular destination for Israeli tourists, followed by Eilat, Amsterdam, Paris, Vienna, Budapest, Barcelona, Sharm el-Sheikh, Rome and Athens.



