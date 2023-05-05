Georgia and Israel sign tourism agreement for the first time

A tourism agreement was signed between the countries of Israel and Georgia for the first time, Israel's Tourism Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz met with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili for the agreement between the two countries. Both parties promoted cooperation between the tourism organizations of their respective countries regarding tourism experts, travel agents and within the framework of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

"The relationship between Israel and Georgia is strong, and it has been getting stronger over the years in all areas, in culture, economy and now also in tourism," said Katz. "Israelis love to visit Georgia and we aspire to see an increase in tourism coming from them."

Darchiashvili said that "cooperation with friends is conducted according to the principle that all parties are satisfied. There is a large population of Georgians who wish to come to Israel. Together we will strengthen tourism ties and increase the number of tourists."

"The relationship between Israel and Georgia is strong, and it has been getting stronger over the years in all areas, in culture, economy and now also in tourism." Tourism Minister Haim Katz

Israel and Georgia will strive to promote joint programs, marketing materials and information on tourism investments. All parties will encourage tourism in historical and cultural sites related to the heritage of the Georgian and Jewish peoples.

Georgian national flag waves at half-mast outside Tbilisi, Georgia, February 25, 2016. (credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS)

Recent news on Israeli tourism

It was reported in January that the Tourism Ministry allocated NIS 340 million for public tourism infrastructure projects, which accounts for the establishment of promenades, parking lots, bridges, markets, sound and light shows, trails, parks and observation points.

Last year, about 2.67 million tourists visited Israel, which injected NIS 13.5 billion into the economy.