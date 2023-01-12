Tourism Ministry investing NIS 340m in public tourism infrastructure

The Tourism Ministry on Wednesday announced that it has allocated NIS 340 million for public tourism infrastructure projects.

The Development Budget Committee at the Tourism Ministry approved a budget that accounts for the establishment of dozens of projects such as promenades, parking lots, bridges, markets, sound and light shows, trails, parks and observation points.

The Tourism Ministry said it had received about 210 applications last year from local authorities for help establishing new projects. 160 of these applications met the basic requirements.

The ministry's 2022 infrastructure budget totaled NIS 340 million, while the cost of completing all of the projects would be about NIS 700 million. The ministry said it had contributed some NIS 410 million overall toward the projects, including NIS 340 million from last year's budget and the remainder of previous years' budgets.

“Improvement of infrastructure and beautification upgrades the tourist experience and encourages returning tourism,” said Tourism Minister Haim Katz. “I have asked the ministry to prepare a directive for the support budget for 2023, that will place an emphasis on budgetary efficiency alongside maximizing the tourism potential.”

Tourism Minister Haim Katz attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“We are in the midst of preparing the tourism infrastructure in Israel to welcome tourists, following the recovery from the pandemic,” said Dani Shahar, Director-General of the Tourism Ministry. “We carefully considered the many applications received, and we chose those which would bring the greatest value to tourism.”