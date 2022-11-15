An assassination attempt against an Israeli citizen by dual-Iranian citizens in Georgia was foiled, the State Security Service Of Georgia announced on Tuesday.

Two people, one with dual Iranian-Georgian citizenship and another who is a citizen of Pakistan, were arrested in connection to the attempted crime and an Iranian organizer of the attempted murder was identified.

“Before arriving in Georgia, the Pakistani citizen was given the necessary instruction and was given information about the object of the murder,” the security service statement reads. “Later, the mentioned person arrived in Georgia through a third country, where he was met with a rented apartment and given the means of conspiracy connection.”

The Pakistani citizen followed the intended victim while receiving instructions from abroad.

Dual Iranian-Georgian citizens residing in Georgia delivered weapons to the Pakistani hit man without meeting him directly; rather, they used hiding places for the arms.

The authorities seized firearms and ammunition as part of the investigation, as well as phones, on which they found information about the planning of the murder and the location of the hiding places.

The news from Georgia came months after Israeli and Turkish intelligence worked together to that an Iranian plot to assassinate Israeli tourists in Istanbul. Jerusalem warned Israelis not to visit Turkey in June, and soon after, Turkey arrested eight members of an Iranian cell in hotel rooms in a popular tourist district, with weapons and ammunition.

Last October, Cyprus foiled an Iranian plot to attack Israelis, including billionaire Teddy Sagi, which Tehran denied. Cypriot authorities arrested a Russian-Azeri man who had a loaded pistol with a silencer in his rented car.

This is a developing story.