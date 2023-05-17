Although she’s not Jewish, Nikki Glaser identifies with the long American tradition of Jewish comedy.

“Jewish comedy is my brand of comedy,” the 38-year-old stand-up comedian told The Jerusalem Post last week – ahead of her first performance in Israel on May 27 at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium.

Describing her brand of comedy, Glaser said: “I think I just tell the truth.”

Referring to growing up Catholic, she said, “there’s lots of guilt and shame tied in there, however, there isn’t a ton of honesty wrapped into it.”

On the other hand: “There’s a ton of the guilt aspect in Judaism too, but Jews are honest and blunt about it.”

Nikki Glaser is still searching for ‘the line’ to cross (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A staple in the US comedy market catering to mature audiences, Glaser is known for running toward the line of bad taste, yet never crossing it – in her many appearances on Comedy Central Roasts and as host of HBO Max’s FBoy Island – a show about womanizers. She is also the star of The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

In an age of rising antisemitism and the constant need for sensitivity, determining where “the line” is exactly, is on her mind, but not the main priority.

“I can’t hold back from telling a joke because it might upset one person. If I make a joke about something traumatic happening, and someone in my audience has a hard time with that, I can be empathetic,” she said.

“But I feel like I’ve done a decent job at figuring out where that line is. Sometimes you learn the hard way, though.”There were times, she said, when the best way to figure out where the line is, was simply by crossing it.

“I will always leave room to apologize when necessary,” Glaser said, acknowledging that comedians – at any stage in their careers – sometimes shoot for the moon and fall short.

“When it comes to being sensitive, if I [screw up] I will hold myself accountable,” she said. “At least I can live with my parents again if that happens!”

Glaser is an icon for young Jewish fans, and her ability to connect with a diverse audience around the world can be attributed to her honesty and commitment to each audience she serves. However, she was surprised to hear of her recent reputation as a sex symbol to young Jewish adults internationally.

“That’s news to me! But I love [the image], its the ultimate compliment.”

Glaser's connection to Judaism

Although Glaser grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She was raised with Jewish friends and always felt that Jewish comics and writers were the most relatable.

About her upcoming visit to Israel, she said: “Everyone thinks I’m Jewish, so it feels like the Birthright trip that I would have never got.”

“Alright, the trip I didn’t deserve, but I’m glad I get to have it!”

Having always felt a connection with the Jewish people she encountered, Glaser hoped there was some trace of Jewish ancestry in her family.

“I had my parents do a 23andMe because I truly wanted some Jewish lineage,” she said.

AS A female in the comedy space, Glaser finds herself labeled a “female comic.” She considers this both a blessing and a curse. While she loves catering to the specific demographic and welcoming the audience that appreciates female comics. She knows that – like many other females in comedy – she does not belong in a single box.

“We are so much more than just one thing... I am happy to attract the female-based audience, I’m happy to be labeled a sex comic, I’m happy to be labeled a Jewish comic – even if I’m not actually Jewish. It’s all about connection with the audience. That’s where the honor is for me!”

Glaser has learned from many of the greats in the comedy world, but getting what felt like a holy blessing from Jewish comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld was a rite of passage she treasures.

When Seinfeld told her she struck him as Jewish, she denied it, but he insisted she had to be.

“Jerry Seinfeld saying you’re Jewish is the [comic] equivalent of being Jewish because of your mom. Your dad may not be, but Seinfeld says you are, and I felt that connection already, so I’ll take it!”

Glaser felt the comic spark at 18, and started doing stand up in a cafeteria at the University of Colorado at Boulder.“It was truly love at first sight. Comedy was always it, and it was what I wanted to make my life’s work,” she said.

She’s done a pretty good job of it, as her current tour will take her to destinations throughout Europe as well as Israel. When Glaser’s team was compiling a list of cities to add international destinations to her roster, Tel Aviv seemed to fit like a glove.

“One of my best friends grew up in Tel Aviv and it was an automatic yes for me,” she said.

Glaser has long been involved with animal rescue and placement. Upon learning about the dog-filled beaches, bars and city boulevards, the comedian’s excitement was evident.

“That’s what I want to do when I’m done with comedy. I want to run a rescue some day,” she said.

Being a vegan, the comic expressed concerns about finding places to eat while on the tour, but not in Israel.

“In fact, I’m really looking forward to eating everything there. I already eat the way you guys eat anyway!” She said.

The Tel Aviv audience can expect to be shocked, entertained and left gasping by Glaser’s show. And she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I’m always striving to be smarter, and quicker – like the Jewish people.”