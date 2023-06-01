The Yvel Design Center is thrilled to announce its upcoming art exhibition, "Spirit of Summer," featuring the extraordinary talent of Druzi artist Sam Halaby. This captivating exhibition is a celebration of happiness and joy, conveyed through a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of colors for which Halaby is renowned. Visitors to the exhibition will be transported to a magical world that will bring smiles to their faces and awaken their inner child, offering a firsthand experience of the captivating power of art.

Yvel, the renowned Israeli luxury jewelry brand, has garnered international acclaim for its artistic approach and profound respect for nature. Embracing the belief that jewelry is a form of art, Yvel is deeply committed to supporting artists from diverse fields and backgrounds, continuously pushing boundaries. Since its establishment in 2010 in Motza, Jerusalem, the Yvel Design Center has become a hub for craftsmanship and art, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Sam Halaby, the visionary artist behind "Spirit of Summer," defies boundaries with his boundless imagination and open-mindedness. His distinctive works transcend traditional painting, transforming entire realities into captivating art pieces. Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of Druze culture, Halaby seamlessly merges its strength with modern painting techniques, resulting in a tapestry that radiates positivity, joy, and heartfelt empathy. His previous exhibition, "House of Colors" (בית הצבעים), received widespread acclaim, further establishing Halaby as a true artistic force.

The "Spirit of Summer" exhibition will be open to the public from June 4th to June 29th at the Yvel Design Center in Jerusalem. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Halaby's enchanting world and experience the transformative power of his art.

For tickets and more information about the exhibition, please visit the official Yvel website or +972 73-2274937 (booking your visit in advance is required).

This article was written in cooperation with Yvel.