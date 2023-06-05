As part of the events celebrating the Tel Aviv Cinematheque’s 50th anniversary, during the month of June there will be a series of previews of upcoming Israeli and international movies by some of the world’s leading filmmakers.

The preview series will kick off on June 6 with Avi Nesher’s new movie, The Monkey House, which stars Adir Miller as a fading novelist determined to bring attention to his work, and Suzanna Papian as a young woman he hires to help. The supporting cast includes Shani Cohen, Yaniv Biton, Ala Dakka and Shira Naor.

The other Israeli films

Other Israeli films in the series include Dan Wolman’s Judas, an adaptation of the Amos Oz novel about a biblical scholar who takes a job as a caretaker for an elderly man and falls in love with the man’s mysterious daughter-in-law. The film stars Yuval Livni, Doron Tavory and Einav Markel.

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, tells a characteristically off-kilter tale of a junior stargazer convention in a desert town in the 1950s that is disrupted by a series of strange events. It stars a flock of Anderson’s regulars, among them Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright, who are joined by some newcomers to the director’s cinematic universe, including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson (who had a voice part only in Isle of Dogs) and Maya Hawke from Stranger Things.

For the full program, go to the Tel Aviv Cinematheque website at cinema.co.il