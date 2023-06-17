The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Spain’s national ballet set to return to Israel

"You will be able to enjoy everything, bolero, classical and flamenco with live music,” dancer and choreographer Ruben del Olmo said.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 17:58
THE NATIONAL BALLET of Spain will perform in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: JAVIER FERGO/COURTESY BALLET NACIONAL DE ESPAÑA))
THE NATIONAL BALLET of Spain will perform in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: JAVIER FERGO/COURTESY BALLET NACIONAL DE ESPAÑA))

This summer, the Ballet Nacional de España will return to Israel with a three-part program. The company has been a staple of elite Spanish culture since its establishment in 1978, striking a perfect balance between preservation and innovation. 

Since 2019, the troupe has been directed by dancer and choreographer Ruben del Olmo. 

“The National Ballet of Spain has always had the same structure and form; those are its building blocks. You could say one cannot touch them or change them. The company has maintained its roots over the years,” said del Olmo in a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post

“We find the balance in the respect given to dance. Preserving our history and roots is one of our basic goals. Dance is a discipline that progresses quickly. We don’t specifically look for innovation, we find it through hard work. Dance is a live art with continuity and it is important to work with and study from many teachers, artists and choreographers,” he said. 

Spanish ballerinas take stages across Israel

Del Olmo, 43, was born and raised in Seville. He began dancing at an early age and quickly caught the attention of various esteemed teachers. He began his professional career at 16 as a member of Compania de Javier Baron and a year later was invited to dance in choreographer and dancer Aida Gomez’s company. 

At 18, he joined the National Ballet of Spain, then directed by Gomez. After many seasons as a soloist, del Olmo set off to establish his own troupe, which performed extensively throughout Spain and abroad. 

Throughout his career, del Olmo has consistently directed, choreographed and performed and sees these three facets of his career as inseparable. 

“I manage to do these three things very well. I dance, I manage the company and I make choreographies. Those three things go hand in hand. They have been present since the beginning of my artistic career. I danced, choreographed and directed companies, my own and public companies. All of these elements have always been important to me,” he said. 

For the company’s return to Israel, del Olmo and his team have selected a program titled Invocation Bolera, which showcases the variety in the repertoire. The evening will include two works by del Olmo: “Invocation Bolera” and “Jaulena” as well as “Eterna Iberia” by previous National Ballet director Antonio Najarro and “De lo Flamenco” by Mario Mayo.

“This program is very impressive,” assured del Olmo. 

“It includes the full range of styles in Spanish dance – aside from Spanish folklore. You will be able to enjoy everything, bolero, classical and flamenco with live music.”

The performances will take place at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center. Due to the high demand for tickets, the company has added a sixth performance. 

The National Ballet of Spain will perform at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center on July 12-15. For more information, visit www.israel-opera.co.il.



Tags Israel arts spain ballet performance
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
4

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
5

Titanic asteroid the size of 84 orcas to pass Earth on Monday - NASA

An asteroid is seen passing by the Earth in a flyby (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by