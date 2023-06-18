The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Sam Spiegel Series Lab 2nd edition comes to Jerusalem, continues Netflix collab

The Lab was established last year by the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School with the support of Netflix and with the artistic collaboration of Hagai Levi.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 02:16
DANA BLANKSTEIN COHEN: We didn’t stop for a minute. You can’t stop the creativity. (photo credit: EYAL NAVO)
DANA BLANKSTEIN COHEN: We didn’t stop for a minute. You can’t stop the creativity.
(photo credit: EYAL NAVO)

The second edition of the Sam Spiegel Series Lab opened this week in Jerusalem and its collaboration with Netflix continues.

One exceptional project will receive the Netflix Series Development Award and as part of Netflix’s support for the Lab, producer and screenwriter Joe Peracchio (The Flash) will lead workshops on script development and will mentor the participants.

The Lab was established last year by the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School with the support of Netflix and with the artistic collaboration of Hagai Levi (Scenes from a Marriage; In Therapy). Its first edition wrapped in September 2022 at the Netflix offices in Los Angeles with the collaboration of Scripted Israel, powered by the Foreign Affairs office.

New partners and collaborators

This year, the Lab welcomes several new partners including the Jerusalem Municipality. The other partners are New Mandate Films, United King Films and the Jerusalem Film and Television Fund.

The New Mandate Films production company – which recently produced Barry Levinson’s The Survivor, starring Ben Foster – develops global film and TV projects around Jewish and Israeli themes. 

ACTRESS SHIRA HAAS speaks with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in Jerusalem this week. (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER) ACTRESS SHIRA HAAS speaks with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in Jerusalem this week. (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER)

Israeli entertainment content company United King Films – which owns cinema megaplexes and several TV channels and produces a huge number of Israeli movies – has co-produced and invested in leading television series in the last few years, such as Valley of Tears, which was sold to HBO MAX, and You’ll Never Walk Alone in co-production with Netflix.

Finally, the Jerusalem Film and Television Fund – the first municipal film fund in Israel – provides grants and rebates for film and TV series that take place in Jerusalem. It has supported films such as Ari Folman’s Where is Anna Frank, Joseph Cedar’s Norman and Natalie Portman’s A Tale of Love and Darkness.

A total of eight Israeli projects  – out of 100 submissions – have been selected for the Lab. All eight are headed by first-time lead writers, and six are female-led. Among the writers is Orit Fouks Rotem, director of Cinema Sabaya, Israel’s entry for best international feature at the Academy Awards. Another writer selected is Guy Raz, director of photography of the successful feature, Rabies, and the Israeli series broadcast on HBO MAX, On the Spectrum. Actress Nur Fibak (Ahed’s Knee) also made the cut.

In addition to Peracchio, the participants will be mentored by Scenes of a Marriage associate producer Ossi Nishri, who joins the Lab as a script editor, together with Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz (The Girl From Oslo; A Touch Away), Fauda’s head writer Noah Stollman (Our Boys) and creator of the series, The Malevolent Bride; and Dror Mishani (The Missing File; A Body That Works). 

The projects will also go through the process of creating a graphic pitch deck with the professional guidance of Ananey-Paramount Creative Studio.

At the opening, Dana Blankstein Cohen, the executive director of the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School said that it was “a great privilege” for the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School to be a major player in the Israeli television industry and “to provide a platform to ground-breaking creators who bring local stories to viewers in Israel and around the world.” 

Cohen expressed her gratitude “to Netflix for their continued support and partnership, and to our new partners New Mandate Films, United King, The Jerusalem Film and TV Fund and The Jerusalem Municipality,” and welcomed Lab director Mor Eldar.

The Sam Spiegel Series Lab is patterned after the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film Lab, in which emerging directorsF/screenwriters from Israel and around the world are paired with mentors to create film scripts. The Film Lab just celebrated its 10th anniversary.



Tags arts cinema jerusalem movie netflix Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
4

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
5

Titanic asteroid the size of 84 orcas to pass Earth on Monday - NASA

An asteroid is seen passing by the Earth in a flyby (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by