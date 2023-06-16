The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

‘East Side’: Netflix spotlights Jerusalem's dark real estate underbelly

East Side has settlers, vengeful Palestinians, collaborators at the mercy of the Shin Bet, and Greek Orthodox Church leaders – some greedy, some trying to maintain independence.

By PEGGY CIDOR
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 13:56
‘EAST SIDE’ scene, episode 1. (photo credit: NETFLIX)
‘EAST SIDE’ scene, episode 1.
(photo credit: NETFLIX)

Netflix’s new drama series East Side, one of KAN broadcasting corporation’s latest offerings, showcases excellent actors, rhythmic direction, an increasingly complicated plot and, above all, Jerusalem in all its beauty, exclusion, mysteries and dark corners, both physically and politically. 

The show provides Jerusalem residents, as well as those who rarely visit the nation’s capital, a glimpse into the complexity of the city from the safe threshold of a TV screen. 

East Side is populated with settlers, vengeful Palestinians, collaborators at the mercy of Shin Bet operatives, as well as Greek Orthodox Church leaders – some of whom are greedy, and others who are trying to maintain their independence.

The story outline is simple. A former Shin Bet member Momi (portrayed by Yehuda Levy) who has kept ties with the security agency and with Palestinians he handled in the past, begins to purchase land and properties in Jerusalem’s Old City on behalf of a settler organization. Momi’s motivation is not ideological; he needs to make a lot of money to ensure a future for his only daughter, Maya, who is on the autistic spectrum.

Does the plot with its twists and turns reflect the reality of Jerusalem behind the scenes?

PETRA HOTEL (credit: Wikimedia Commons) PETRA HOTEL (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 

Does Netflix accurately depict the behind-the-scenes reality of Jerusalem and its real estate?

Ami Meitav, a tour guide specializing in the Old City and author of the book One Square Kilometer , who worked as a consultant to the creators of the series, considers that while East Side is well made, it gives the city a bad rap.

As a Jerusalemite who is attached to and loves the city, Meitav has reservations about some of the aspects portrayed.

“What is the idea of showing the beauty of Jerusalem in the context of such negative events and situations? Are there no stories related to the city – over thousands of years – that could have been used to produce a series or a film without this context?”

For Meitav, this negativity is a real “shame.”

“Everyone, every side featured [in East Side] comes out of the series badly, and Jerusalem is identified, in the eyes of someone who doesn’t live in it and does not really know it, as a city that has mostly or only dark deeds.”

The main plot revolves around the real struggle for control of properties and land in the Old City. Jewish organizations want to settle as many areas as possible with Jewish families. This struggle has been ongoing since the 1980s.

It started with the restoration of the Jewish Quarter.

The 1967 Six Day War that enabled the reunification of the old and new cities aroused the desire of many to return and settle as many Jews as possible within the Old City walls. Then, over the years, many sought to encourage Jewish families to settle in other areas of the Old City, as well as in the surrounding neighborhoods such as Silwan.

But is the quest to purchase as many properties as possible in the Old City really as underhanded as it is presented in the series?

Does the goal of acquiring Jewish ownership of as many properties as possible in the east part of the city – mainly inside the Old City walls – really require exerting personal pressure on Palestinians torn between the threat of execution by representatives of the Palestinian Authority and their desire to earn good money? 

And what about the cases, also featured in the series, of Palestinians who, due to financial or social difficulties, are forced to collaborate with the buyers’ associations’ agents?

Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, a right-wing activist and politician and founder of the Israel Land Foundation, an expert in Jewish settlement issues, says that except for two cases involving the Greek Orthodox Church, the rest of the details do not reflect the reality that he confronts every day. 

“Palestinians living in the east of the city, and especially the Old City, want to sell like anybody else anywhere. They need the money because they want to pay debts or for any other reason,” King says.

According to King, there is no difficulty in purchasing land or property in the Old City, since there is a desire to sell. Brokers locate potential sellers, connect with Jewish organizations and promote the transactions.

“There is actually no problem. There is no need to threaten or blackmail Palestinians in order to purchase land or property from them,” he says while setting up a meeting with a potential seller over WhatsApp.

“Brokers get in touch with us without informing the property owners because of the ban on selling to Jews. The owners are satisfied that they are getting a good deal. Sometimes they find out after the transaction who the buyers are, but most of the time they don’t find out until they are already long gone. It is the brokers who contact us and promote  the deals without the owner knowing that their property is being sold to Jews.”

“Actually,” says King, “there are more offers than we can respond to. There’s no problem getting a property, it’s just a question of having enough money to make the deals happen.”

And what about the East Side depiction of Jewish brokers extorting Palestinian property owners to make them sell?

King says simply, “There is no such thing.”

He explains: “There are those who are interested in selling, we are interested in buying, and there are those who help to carry out the transaction. It’s just a question of how much money is available.”

Most purchases are acquired from Muslim Palestinians. Their land or property is generally located in the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, but it can also be situated in other parts of the Old City. 

Only a tiny minority of these transactions are concluded with Christians because most Christian communities in the Old City do not own private property. They rent their homes from the various churches, which are opposed to selling.

One of two exceptions was approved by the Jerusalem Court in June 2020 after a 16-year legal battle. The sale to a Jewish settler group of the New Imperial Hotel and the Petra Hotel – situated inside the Jaffa Gate and belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church – was signed in 2004, but the validity of the sale was challenged. The court finally ruled that the organization Ateret Cohanim had a valid contract for the purchase of the property.

The sale originally sparked strong opposition within the Greek Church and led to the unprecedented removal of the church patriarch at the time, Irineos I.

The second, and only other case so far, was the recent acquisition of a section of the Armenian Quarter parking lot, bought by Australian-Israeli businessman David Rothman, who acquired a plot inside the quarter and plans to turn the parking lot and limestone fortress of Armenian apartments and shops into an ultra-luxury hotel.

As a result of allowing this sale, the priest who coordinated the deal, Baret Yeretsian, was deposed, assaulted by a mob of angry young Armenians, and had to find refuge in California.❖



Tags Palestinians Settlers Shin Bet greek orthodox old city jerusalem netflix real estate
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
3

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysts

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

Judicial reform talks frozen after opposition wins judge committee seat

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz and MK Karine Elharrar hold a joint press conference in the Israeli parliament, Jeursalem, on June 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by