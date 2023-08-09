The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
New Open-Fire Restaurant at Carlton Hotel Spices up Tel Aviv’s Summer

The best seasonal ingredients cooked with a technique that transcends borders and culture.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 18:05
Left to right: Kenyan Ambassador to Israel Samuel Thuita, European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev, French Ambassador-Designate to Israel Frederic Journes, Japanese Ambassador to Israel Mizushima Koichi, and Argentine Charge d'affaires Francisco F. Tropepi. (photo credit: Yuri Skvirski)
Left to right: Kenyan Ambassador to Israel Samuel Thuita, European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev, French Ambassador-Designate to Israel Frederic Journes, Japanese Ambassador to Israel Mizushima Koichi, and Argentine Charge d’affaires Francisco F. Tropepi.
(photo credit: Yuri Skvirski)

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel inaugurated its new restaurant “FLAME Art of the Grill” on Tuesday, offering a captivating array of dishes, each undergoing the mesmerizing process of cooking over open flames. A true international culinary experience, FLAME beautifully blends a mosaic of cuisine through the elemental common denominator of open flame cooking. The grand opening brought together Israel’s global community, including Ambassadors from the European Union, Argentina, Kenya, France, and Japan, in addition to leading Israeli and foreign dignitaries.  

Flame Restaurant - Carlton Hotel

As each of the Ambassadors gathered together to officially inaugurate Tel Aviv’s hottest new concept restaurant, they shared their own personal connection with open flame cooking, a diverse, yet collective, insight into the cultural blend that FLAME strives to share with each of its guests.

"We are introducing Israel to the world's first open-flame restaurant, one of the few of its kind globally,” said Alon Aharonovitch, co-founder and co-owner of FLAME. “While this ancient cooking style has gained momentum, leading kitchens around the world are reimagining its potential.” 

The new initiative stems from a collaboration between the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel and Aharonovitch and Dorian Coupit, owners of the acclaimed Japanese restaurant KAMAKURA, and Chef Ilya Goldmann.

FLAME's unique culinary vision has been meticulously crafted through months of research in various countries. Its founders set on an exploratory journey through Argentina, Paraguay, Japan, the United States, Iceland and more, where they immersed themselves in the world of open-flame cooking and the culinary excellence it brings.

“Our journey across continents allowed us to delve into the art of open-flame cooking,” he added. “Fire has always been and will always be the primal center around which we gather, and its flavor remains the most exciting encounter for our palate."

In recent years, the utilization of open-flame kitchens has become a leading trend across Michelin-starred restaurants and the esteemed 50 Best Restaurants list. 

FLAME's open kitchen showcases the use of the "Josper," a Spanish iron oven fueled by oak charcoal and live fire, and the "Parrilla," a traditional Argentine charcoal grill.

Faithful to its international inspirations, the restaurant’s menu features dishes from across the globe, ranging from flame-kissed yellow tomato vinaigrette and grilled lamb belly over Josper charcoals to smoked chicken with baharat and lima bean cream, and fire-charred beet molasses short ribs. 

The culinary delights extend to whole grilled fish over fire, oak-roasted chicken with smoked grapes, and an array of aged cuts, served as steaks or larger cuts according to weight. The kitchen prides itself on using fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients, alongside select cuts from sustainably raised Holstein cattle.

"The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel is thrilled to partner with these talented restaurateurs bringing the fire revolution to Israel,” said Yossi Navi, CEO of the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel. “FLAME seamlessly aligns with the essence of our 5-star hotel, renowned for hosting business executives, diplomats, and heads of state from around the world."

 This article was written in cooperation with the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel.



