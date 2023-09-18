Israeli series 'Bad Boy' debuts at Toronto Int'l Film Festival

Bad Boy, the latest drama series from HOT, just had its world premiere last week at the Toronto International Film Festival, where its stars and creators walked the red carpet.

While Toronto is the largest North American film festival, in recent years it has become a launching pad for television series as well. Bad Boy, a hard-hitting drama about a boy sent to a brutal juvenile detention center, is based on the experiences of its star, Daniel Chen, a standup comedian who was incarcerated as a teen. He is also one of the writers and producers of the show.

Bad Boy was co-created by Ron Leshem, who made the series Euphoria, Red Skies, and Valley of Tears; Hagar Ben-Asher, who made the movie, Dead Women Walking; Roee Florentin (Greenhouse Academy); Moshe Malka (Red Skies); Amit Cohen (No Man’s Land); and Daniel Amsel (Valley of Tears). It was produced by the international/Israeli studio SIPUR, North Road Company, Peter Chernin’s global content studios, and Teddy Productions.

A high-profile debut

Bad Boy was screened alongside such high-profile international productions as All the Light We Cannot See, a Netflix series about a blind teenager and a German soldier in World War II France, created by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. Another series in this program was Expats, an Amazon Studios series about foreigners in Hong Kong starring Nicole Kidman.

Bad Boy will be released on HOT in the coming weeks.