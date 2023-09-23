Israeli thriller 'Trust No One' sold to Netflix

Keshet International has sold the Israeli thriller series Trust No One to Netflix.

The series will premiere in Israel on both Netflix and Keshet 12 in November and will be shown in 19 countries.

Produced by Shenhar Productions and co-created by a team of Israel’s most acclaimed and prolific writer/producers that includes Ron Leshem (Euphoria, Valley of the Tears, Red Skies), Amit Cohen (False Flag, The Gordin Cell, No Man’s Land), Daniel Amsel (Valley of the Tears, Euphoria, Traitor), and Ofir Lobel (What A Wonderful Country, Black Space), Trust No One is regarded in Israel as one of Keshet’s most anticipated series in years. Lobel also directed the series.

What is Trust No One about?

Trust No One stars Yehuda Levi, who recently appeared in East Side and A Body That Works, and who starred in such movies as The Wonders and Yossi & Jagger. He plays the youngest head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in history.

When the agency is hit with a cyberattack, endangering one of his top agents, a teenage girl in Gaza spying on her Hamas leader father, those close to him become suspects. The cast includes Mali Levi (Atomic Falafel, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem), Luna Mansour (Fauda, Red Skies), Oshri Cohen (Kicking Out Shoshana, Beaufort), Yael Elkana (The Chef), and Tikva Dayan, who just won an Ophir Award for Seven Blessings. The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

The series took part in the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in June and will be shown in the prestigious MIPCOM television festival in Cannes in October.

Avi Nir, Keshet Media Group’s CEO, said, “Trust No One is the fruit of many years of hard work by Keshet’s drama department led by Karni Ziv, the creators – Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Amit Cohen and Ofir Lobel – and an excellent cast led by Yehuda Levi and Yael Elkana. I am glad that after our broadcast on Keshet 12, Netflix viewers around the world will also be able to enjoy one of the best and most original thrillers created in Israel.”

Keshet International has made such successful series as La Brea, When Heroes Fly, A Small Light, The Baker and the Beauty, and Our Boys.