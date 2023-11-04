Top 10 Matthew Perry 'Chandler' moments on 'Friends'

Matthew Perry, who was found dead at the age of 54 last week, was best known for starring on the series, Friends, as Chandler Bing. Of all the characters, Chandler was always the hardest to pin down, which made him the most interesting of the bunch. He wasn’t exactly a nerd, like David Schwimmer’s Ross, nor an endearingly arrogant, working-class actor, like Matt LeBlanc’s Joey. Chandler started the series as a self-deprecating (and often self-loathing), commitment-phobe data analyst and ended up as a much happier advertising copywriter married to Monica (Courteney Cox) and the adoptive father of twins – a transformation that so many of those who grew up on the show could identify with. It was Chandler who delivered many of the show’s most beloved zingers, but the moments when he displayed genuine emotion and vulnerability were often the show’s most touching scenes.

Perry had a career in other movies and television shows, and he was particularly good as a smarmy politician on The Good Wife and a Republican lawyer on The West Wing. But he struggled with drug addiction for decades, which likely kept him from having the post-Friends career he might otherwise have achieved.

His acting as Chandler was a key part of the special sauce that made the series such a huge hit. Chandler’s preppy exterior, corporate job, and cynical sense of humor hid the scars of his chaotic childhood. Perry played this complex character so well, he made it look easy. But there’s a saying in Hollywood, that death is easy but comedy is hard, and comic acting as consistently fine as Perry’s is incredibly difficult to pull off. Perhaps Perry’s own turmoil helped make his performance as Chandler so compelling – and while it’s impossible to mention all his great moments, here are some of the episodes on Friends that showcase Perry at his finest.

Actor Matthew Perry waits to announce nominations at Golden Globes news conference in Beverly Hills (credit: REUTERS)

Best Chandler moments on Friends