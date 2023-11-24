Hostage families appear on Israeli TV show ‘Sorry for Asking’

It’s an achingly sad sign of the times that an irreverent television show from KAN, Sorry for Asking, in which guests typically answer questions people most want answered on a variety of subjects, even if these might seem rude or embarrassing, is broadcasting a new episode at 10 p.m. on Saturday night on KAN 11, in which Israelis whose family members were kidnapped to Gaza take part.

I’m sure we all hope that the questions will no longer be relevant by Saturday – the show is taped in advance – but sadly, it seems clear that this won’t be the case for all of the guests.

Those taking part are Sigalit Cohen from Tzur Hadassah, whose son, Elia Cohen, was abducted from the Nova Festival; Natalie Ben Ami from Be’eri, whose parents, Raz and Ohad, were kidnapped; Orin Gantz, whose daughter, Eden Zacharia, was kidnapped from the music festival; Moshe Lotam, the father of Hagar Brodetz and grandfather of Yuval, Oriya, and Ofri Brodetz, all of whom were kidnapped from Kfar Aza; Ayelet Levy Shachar, the mother of Na’ama Levy, an observer who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base; Nira Sharabi, the wife of Yossi Sharabi, who was kidnapped from Be’eri with Ofir Angel of Ramat Rachel, who is their daughter’s boyfriend; Ye’ela David, the sister of Evyatar David, who was kidnapped from the music festival; and Omer Avigdori, whose sister, Noam, and mother, Sharon, were kidnapped from Be’eri alongside five other family members.

The questions they were asked ranged from: “Do you dream about them at night?” to “What is the last thing you did together?” While the participants were clearly very emotional, they also very much wanted to speak about their loved ones and to make sure we, who have not suffered the terrible torment they are experiencing, do not forget about their loved ones.