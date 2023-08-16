The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

'Sovietzka,' 'The Bear,' 'Painkiller': What's new to watch on Israeli TV

Without meaning to, I got hooked on Painkiller, the new Netflix series about OxyContin, the Sackler family, and the opioid epidemic.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 01:16
‘SOVIETZKA’ (Sitting, from left) Evgenia Dodina as the mother, Fira Kantor as the grandmother, and Gera Sandler as the father. (Standing, from left) Lena Fraifeld, Daniel Styopin and Suzanna Papian. (photo credit: Micha Brikman/KAN 11)
‘SOVIETZKA’ (Sitting, from left) Evgenia Dodina as the mother, Fira Kantor as the grandmother, and Gera Sandler as the father. (Standing, from left) Lena Fraifeld, Daniel Styopin and Suzanna Papian.
(photo credit: Micha Brikman/KAN 11)

Russians on Israeli television have often been the butt of jokes, but Sovietzka, an entertaining and touching new series on KAN 11, chronicles their struggles and also gives us some laughs.

The series runs on Sundays and Thursdays at 9:45 p.m. and is also available on the KAN website (kan.org.il). It is not the immigrant story that we’re used to but a second-generation series about a university student, played by Suzanna Papian, who was born in Israel to a Russian family. She is “Anya” at home but “Anat” to her friends. Uncomfortable with her heritage at first, she refuses even to answer a Russian-speaking woman at a bus stop because she doesn’t want a cute guy who is also waiting there to know she speaks the language.

A math whiz, she is the hope of her parents (Evgenia Dodina, one of Israel’s leading actresses, and Gera Sandler, who played Marc Chagall in Transatlantic), and lives in Beit She’an with her grandmother. Her brother, Stas (Daniel Styopin of Checkout), has just had his first baby with his scarily perfect wife (Lena Fraifeld of Valeria is Getting Married) but is conflicted over whether to give his son a brit milah (circumcision). 

Anat/Anya struggles over whether to read her writing at an open-mic night at a club. She also resists joining a math team at the university because she sees it as a stereotypically Russian thing to do. But when her father admits he has lost his job and can’t figure out how to receive unemployment benefits, she goes to help him. When she sees the dismissive and discriminatory treatment he receives from the National Insurance clerk, she gets fired up and tells him off in a rant that goes viral. Initially, she is embarrassed, but eventually she is able to make this a first step to embracing her heritage.

Suzanna Papian is terrific in the main role and is fast on her way to becoming one of Israel’s biggest stars. She also has the lead, opposite Adir Miller, in the upcoming Avi Nesher movie, The Monkey House, and was nominated for an Ophir Award for her first major film role. She’s beautiful, yet she can be convincing as a young woman who is insecure about just about everything, and she is fun to watch in whatever role she is playing.

AYO EDEBIRI (L) with co-stars Abby Elliot and Jeremy Allen in ‘The Bear.’ (credit: Disney+Israel) AYO EDEBIRI (L) with co-stars Abby Elliot and Jeremy Allen in ‘The Bear.’ (credit: Disney+Israel)

Watching The Bear on Disney Plus

AT THE end of the first season of The Bear, the deliciously entertaining series available here on Disney Plus (also through Yes), Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), the gifted chef who is the hero, came across some money unexpectedly. He, of course, decided to turn the family sandwich joint, which was nearly run into the ground by his late brother, Michael (Jon Bernthal of The Walking Dead, seen on The Bear only in flashbacks), into a fine dining establishment.

The second season of The Bear is about how he and the rest of the crew go about doing that and, at 10 episodes (two more than the first season), it meanders a little on the way, but is every bit as wonderful as the first season. I came late to the series because I have an aversion to cooking shows. I hate the faux-seriousness with which judges on these reality shows pronounce a dish sublime, and the mean-spiritedness with which they criticize food that isn’t up to their standards. 

The Bear, however, is a drama that is about much more than which dish turns out right. To put it another way, it’s about running a restaurant the way The Sopranos was about gangsters; it is and it isn’t. Of course, the unique restaurant kitchen setting is fascinating: the constant pressure to produce tasty food, the dangers of the cramped quarters, the slang, and the crazy co-workers. It may remind you of Anthony Bourdain’s breakout memoir, Kitchen Confidential. But it’s also about trying to transcend the baggage of a very dysfunctional family and finding grace in your working life, two themes that resonate with so many people.

Season two is a kind of Murphy’s Law primer of what needs to be done before a restaurant can open. It also deepens the stories of many of the characters. In the sixth episode, we get a full-episode flashback to a Christmas dinner from hell at the Berzatto household five years earlier, with Jamie Lee Curtis deliriously playing Michael and Carmy’s alcoholic mother, and Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, and John Mulaney as various other relatives. Back in the present, the staff members all branch out and spend time working at different places. 

In an especially interesting episode, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) goes to Copenhagen to study with a pastry chef at Noma, the restaurant named the best in the world several times, where Carmy learned much of his trade. The perfectionist Sydney (Ayo Edebiri, an extraordinarily winning actress) frets over the new restaurant’s menu and gets advice from her father (Robert Townsend) and from the line cook, Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), who is ecstatic over her promotion to sous chef. The one plotline that doesn’t quite succeed is a romance for Carmy.

By the end of season two, I found myself with a hankering for a bite of an elaborate dish Marcus invents: a savory cannoli that reflects the personalities and tastes of everyone on staff of the restaurant. It may make you wish for dishes you can only find on this inventive TV show.

WITHOUT MEANING to, I got hooked on Painkiller, the new Netflix series about OxyContin, the Sackler family, and the opioid epidemic. There have been numerous documentaries and series about this issue recently, so not wanting to invest in watching another one is understandable, but a still-unresolved case was in the headlines again last week.

Another reason to watch is that Painkiller stars Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black). It was an interesting choice to cast Broderick, who will perhaps always be best known for his performance as the adorable but cocky Ferris Bueller, as Richard Sackler, one of the great villains of recent history. Broderick plays the part as if anesthetized and almost disappears into it. 

Perhaps that’s the only way to play Sackler, a man who encouraged the over-prescription of a drug so dangerous, it killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Any touch of Broderick’s usual playfulness and likability would be out of place in this series. Aduba, on the other hand, is likable as a dogged investigator. On some level, we’ve seen all this before, but I couldn’t look away. Each episode is introduced by a real family who lost a loved one to the opioid epidemic.

If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, you might want to try The Twelve. It’s an Australian remake of a Belgian series about a jury in a murder case that stars Sam Neill as the defense lawyer, and is now running on Hot VOD and Next TV. I enjoyed the first episodes, but it is a little overly theatrical at times. If you just want pure fun, I recommend Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, on Hot and Yes.



Related Tags
Kan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by