French-Jewish duo present film to evacuees in Tel Aviv

The famous French-Jewish directing duo, Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, presented their latest film, A Difficult Year, at a special screening for those evacuated from the South at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque on Sunday night.

Nakache and Toledano, who are best known for Les Intouchables, the drama about a wheelchair-bound man and his caregiver that was one of the most successful movies in the history of French cinema, have always been deeply connected to their Jewish identity, so it was important for them to screen their new movie here for this audience.

People whose family members were killed and kidnapped during the massacre spoke ahead of the screening, calling for the release of all the hostages. Then, Nakache and Toledano took the stage and Toledano said that they were “very happy and proud” to present the film to “this very dear audience.” Nakache said he was happy if the film could give “even a bit of distraction... it’s meant to make people laugh so go ahead and laugh.”

What is the new French film debuting in Israel about?

The movie is a comedy about two con men who infiltrate a climate-change activists’ group to which they are initially drawn because they like the refreshments served at the meetings. A Difficult Year will open in Lev Cinemas theaters throughout Israel next month.

Speaking in Hebrew, Toledano said, “We are very happy to share this moment with you... we hope that out of the darkness will come some light and we think there is hope.” Continuing in Hebrew, he said this screening was unlike any other they had attended anywhere in the world because his aunt was there and she needed a ride back to Jerusalem. He asked, “Can anyone give her a lift?” A volunteer was quickly found. Film festival (Illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE PHOTOS)

Referencing the Hebrew title of Les Intouchables (“Mehubarim Lehayyim”) which translates, literally, as “Connected to Life,” Nakache said, just before the lights went down, “We are all connected to life.”