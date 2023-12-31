Israeli Opera covers West Side Story’s ‘Somewhere’ for hostages

The Israeli Opera has released a version of the Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim classic "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

The Israeli Opera singers were joined by 30 Arab and Jewish singers and musicians from the Galilee Chamber Orchestra and singers from the vocal departments of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance and the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music, Tel Aviv University.

Translating West Side Story lyrics to Hebrew and Arabic

Maestro David Sebba wrote the vocal arrangement and orchestration and translated Sondheim’s lyrics into Hebrew. The Arabic translation was done by Rina Miari.

Director Ben Bachar created the video clip.