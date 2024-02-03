Under Chairman Reuven Krupik and CEO Dov Kotler, Bank Hapoalim hosted approximately 2,000 leaders from Israel's economic sphere for the "Israeli Art 23" exhibition. The event, which drew attention for its focus on supporting the Human and Mental Health Association, was graced by the presence of Michal Herzog, the wife of Israel's president.

The exhibition successfully raised NIS 1.1 million on its opening day from art sales and aims to highlight the pressing mental health issue, exacerbated by recent challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of the "Iron Swords" conflict. The increased incidence of depression, other mental illnesses, and post-trauma among various sectors of society underscores the need for sustained attention to mental health.

Bank Hapoalim's decision to dedicate this year's exhibition to mental health reflects a commitment to raising awareness and supporting individuals with mental disabilities. Proceeds from the sales are directed to "Anush," the Israeli Association for Mental Health, with artists receiving a quarter of the sales revenue.

Opening the event with heartfelt remarks, Herzog underscored the importance of continuing cultural and artistic endeavors, especially in times of need. She highlighted the significance of supporting mental health initiatives, a cause she is deeply involved with, and expressed gratitude for the bank's decision to dedicate the exhibition's proceeds to such a crucial area.

Krupik echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the bank's ongoing tradition of supporting various themes and causes through art exhibitions. This year's focus on mental health and resilience is particularly poignant, reflecting the nation's current challenges. Including artists from the Gaza Strip and the Western Negev, some of whom were displaced by recent conflicts, added a layer of significance to the event. WORKS BY Gil Haller and Ziv Korn will be on sale at the annual Bank Hapoalim art exhibition. (credit: BANK HAPOALIM)

The universal relevance of mental health

Dr. Hela Hadas, CEO of the Anoush Association, spoke to the universal relevance of mental health, especially in contemporary times. Anoush's commitment to adapting services to meet emerging needs and providing support nationwide was highlighted as essential to its mission.

The exhibition showcases 600 works donated by leading Israeli artists, including Siglit Landau, Miriam Kabsa, and Yonatan Ullman. It also features artists from communities affected by the "Iron Swords" war for the first time, underscoring the exhibition's inclusive and healing ethos. Advertisement

The event, which marks the 23rd year of the exhibition, serves as a platform for artistic expression and a crucial fundraiser for mental health support and awareness.

The exhibition is open to the public on February 4-5, 2024, at Bank Hapoalim's management building at 63 Yehuda Halevi St. Tel Aviv. More details about the exhibition: https://www.artpoalim.co.il