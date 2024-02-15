The fourth edition of Eilat’s Shakespeare Festival, now taking place at the city’s Elad Theater, features Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, and Much Ado About Nothing.

The festival, which began on Wednesday in the city’s former airport terminal, brings together 100 youths from Gaza border schools who have been temporarily relocated in Eilat, as well as students from the greater Eilat area, and youths from the city itself.

The three performances, being held over four nights of theater magic, were produced by the youngsters during an intense seven-week process.

THE EILAT Shakespeare Festival. (credit: Amnon Dan/Elad Theater)

Theater magic

This included intense study of Shakespeare’s works as well as theater crafts, such as speaking on stage, set design, costume-making, and composing stage music.

Artistic director Dana Yitzhaki, who lauded the young actors for their remarkable work, said that the festival “is the most exciting and in-depth project I participated in.”

Co-created with the Massachusetts-based Shakespeare & Company, the festival ends on Saturday, February 17. NIS 15 per ticket. Call 050-670-6009 to book. For more information, visit elad-theater.smarticket.co.il