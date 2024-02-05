Displaced Gaza border children receive unique report cards amid war

This is the time of year in Israel when schools give students their mid-year report cards. But this year, many schools in the north and south didn’t know what to do about students who were evacuated from their homes, whose families were seriously impacted by the war, and whose daily routines were upended. At the Ort Yeshiva in Kiryat Shmona, the staff found an original way to give their students a boost. The following is a translation of one student’s certificate: “With a hug and sending strength, we are delighted to award this certificate to our dear student Shimon Cohen for the heroism you displayed in the course of the Iron Swords war. You have demonstrated tremendous resilience in coping with a new, complex situation. You are mature and responsible and have been helpful to your younger siblings, with humor and an optimistic outlook, while also developing new hobbies. We are very proud of you! Your family and the school staff.”

Meaningful legacies from fallen soldiers, z”l

May we all complete this test with flying colors, with joy and confidence as we look toward the future.

Yaffa Ben Valid is the mother of 33-year-old Barak, z”l, who tragically lost his life in Gaza on the sorrowful day that saw the loss of 24 soldiers. Yaffa shared that during the shiva, hundreds of people came to offer condolences, shedding light on the profound impact Barak had on those around him. Among the visitors was a young man who maintained a quiet presence, observing from afar. When the crowds had thinned somewhat, the young man, I’ll call him Y, recounted a poignant story from 2009, when he and Barak were in basic training together.

Family and friends of Israeli soldier Moshe Yedidya Leiter mourn at his funeral at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on November 12, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Y described feeling isolated and overwhelmed, struggling with the competitive atmosphere, and how Barak stood out by recognizing Y's vulnerability. He offered encouragement, motivation, and demonstrated kindness and sensitivity, making Y feel appreciated and helping him through this most challenging period. Advertisement Chana is the widow of Uriel Cohen, z”l, another precious IDF soldier who fell in Gaza. During the funeral, she described Uriel’s defining trait as his radiant countenance, evident in the photos featuring his bright smile, kind eyes and glowing face. “Chazal say that greeting another person with a smile is one of the greatest levels of giving,” she said. “There are times when a smile is even more valuable than money; it can be life-saving. Uriel, as his names suggests, truly lit up the world with his light.” Chana remarked that during a funeral, we don’t just accompany the departed, but we are also called upon to acquire their positive traits. “May we all learn from Uriel and smile more to others,” she said. “I know that during these difficult days, I’m supposed to feel like half a person,” she added. “But since Uriel fell, it’s been hard, but still I feel like one-and-a-half – Uriel’s soul is here, as is our wonderful Am Yisrael, which is surrounding us with love.”

Shaare Zedek sets new record

January 2024 saw Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem delivering more than just outstanding care; they delivered a record-breaking 1,926 newborns! This blessed “baby boom” is thanks in part to the many families evacuated from the north and south of the country who have been staying in Israel’s capital city, and who also helped set last month’s record of 1,856 births. A record number of births have been recorded at Shaarei Zedek hospital (credit: sivanrahavmeir.com)

From Poland with love

I recently learned about a Shabbat program organized for the Jewish community in Warsaw. Rabbi Shalom and Dina Stambler, Chabad emissaries in the city, were heartened by the significant turnout. Contrary to expectations that the war in Israel and rising global anti-Semitism might reduce attendance, the opposite proved true. "We witnessed an unprecedented influx of first-time attendees to a Jewish event, drawing Jews from the local community as well as from Lodz, Bialystok, Katowice, and Krakow," Dina Stambler observed. She also noted a profound awakening among Jews. "There's a newfound resolve to defend the nation of Israel and Judaism, and to stand against Hamas and anti-Semitism.” She told me about various supportive initiatives: contributions to the IDF, individuals learning Hebrew, a young man organizing a major pro-Israel rally, and another expressing his own "one-man demonstration" by placing a mezuzah on his doorpost. Remarking on the activities, a Jewish doctor in the community said, "If Hamas believed their actions would weaken our unity, diminish our connection to Israel, or curb our Jewish identity, they were mistaken. Since October 7th, these feelings have only grown stronger.”

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin