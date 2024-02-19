Odelia Eliazarov Sever to perform orchestral tango in Jerusalem

Odelia Eliazarov Sever, pianist and multidisciplinary artist, will perform with renowned bandoneon player Eduardo Abramson and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra in an orchestral tango performance conducted by Spanish conductor César Alvarez, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 19:30 at the Henry Crown Symphony Hall in the Jerusalem Theater.

Says Sever: “For me, playing Piazzolla Tango with the top bandoneon player in Israel and with a symphony orchestra under the direction of Spanish conductor César Alvarez, who deeply understands this music, is a celebration that awakens all the senses, and takes the genre to a new and fascinating level.”

In recent years, Odelia has focused on creating solo performances in which she develops a new artistic language that presents different worlds that dare to connect for the first time on stage. She also recorded new tracks in collaboration with music producer Michael Gissin, in which they created a duet between classical music and electronic music.