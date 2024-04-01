Pessach 2024 at the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel 

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel, which holds the title of Best Hotel in Israel for 2023, as determined by the World Travel Awards website, is offering a festive hospitality package for Passover, under the leadership of general manager Yossi Navi.

Half-board package for a minimum of 2 nights from April 22-24 includes a festive Passover Seder dinner, a rich and luxurious breakfast facing the waves of the Mediterranean Sea, a superior room, and a rooftop pool with a breathtaking view. The synagogue is open for guests throughout the holiday, and departure at the end of the holiday is available at no additional charge.

Double occupancy prices are available from NIS 4,890 per night, including breakfast and the Passover Seder meal. Full board is available for an additional charge. Space is limited, and reservations will be confirmed based on availability.

Visitors to the Carlton may also order a Seder dinner at the hotel without an overnight stay at the hotel, which includes the choicest traditional dishes such as gefilte fish, homemade horseradish, and kneidlach soup, along with main dishes such as entrecote, lamb shoulder, as well as dozens of types of salads and Middle Eastern appetizers in a rich buffet, soft drinks, and wine. The price is NIS 1,200 per adult, and NIS 900 for children ages 2-12.

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel was awarded the title of Best Hotel in Israel for 2023 by the World Travel Awards website. The five-star hotel is located on the Tel Aviv-Jaffa waterfront, adjacent to the Gordon Marina. The hotel boasts 15 floors and has been upgraded in recent years, and includes suites with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, a business lounge, a Jacuzzi on the roof of the hotel and in the spa complex, the FLAME chef restaurant, and more. The Carlton has a 40-year reputation and is adjacent to Tel Aviv’s business and entertainment center. The hotel rooftop provides a 360-degree view of Tel Aviv-Yafo, complete with a Jacuzzi complex and a pool in the city’s top location.