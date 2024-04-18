The new exhibit by artist David Nipo - The transient nature of life

‘Since I was a little boy, I have always wanted to draw what I saw,” says artist David Nipo in a conversation on the eve of his new exhibition Birds Sing.

The paintings evoke a palpable sense of tension, unexpected dissonance, mystery, and instability. His body of work exhibits exceptional quality, marked by intricate material skill, which both honors and pushes the boundaries of painting tradition across art history.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1964, Nipo’s family relocated to Israel in 1969. Initially, he pursued a career in designing film sets before later delving into painting under the tutelage of Israel Hershberg.

Blending realism with absurdity

Alongside Aram Gershuni, he co-founded the HaTachana School for Figurative Painting. In recognition of his talent, Nipo was honored with the Shif Art Prize in 2013. His artworks have been featured in both solo and group exhibitions in museums and art institutions worldwide, including the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Petach Tikva Museum of Art, and the National Portrait Gallery in London. David Nipo - Lemons (credit: Elisha Nili)

Nipo’s work reflects a consciousness of conflict and finality, influenced by his residence and creative endeavors in the village of Nir Akiva, situated in the western Negev, approximately 10 km from the Gaza border.

Some paintings portray what appears to be an idyllic landscape with lush green trees and nearby fields, yet imbued with the presence of war and death.

Despite their realistic portrayal, these artworks evoke a blend of realism, absurdity, and apprehension, resonating with the socio-political situation in Israel, including the events of October 7th.

“My creations delve into the realm of tension, eschewing the literal for a deeper exploration of abstract concepts. Rather than offering a mere visual translation of ideas, my art delves into the ever-shifting nature of existence, capturing its ephemeral essence from various angles,” he says as we stroll between his works. “For me there is no point in dealing with anything else... other than the never-ending wish to mask the truth that everything, including us, will pass sooner or later.”

Nipo explains that in life, interacting with his family, and with people, it is impossible to delve into this idea, to taste it. Maybe in moments when words are not enough – when you touch everything and nothing – then you can get a sense of it. When I paint, I try to be there, to make sense of it all.”

The artist explores themes of life and nature, blending classical and informed depictions with elements drawn from biblical and theological sources, alongside abstract, spontaneous, and formalist approaches.

“I don’t paint pears and apples,” says Nipo. “I regard the field of vision as a system of relationships between territories characterized by different painting tonalities. For example, there is often a greater affinity between the shaded side of the pear and the wall behind it than between the shaded side of the pear and its illuminated side,” he explains. “What I’m trying to grasp is based on what we’re exposed to before interpretation, before we give names to what we see: This is what I’m practicing.”

Birds Sing will be displayed at the newly acquired space of the Rothschild Art Gallery, established by Eitan and Inbar Cohen, and a prominent fixture in Tel Aviv’s art scene for over 15 years.

“The space will facilitate a diverse array of exhibitions, featuring both established Israeli artists and emerging talents,” say the owners.

Among the upcoming highlights are solo exhibitions by acclaimed artists such as Osnat Ben-Dov, Asya Lukin, Matan Ben Can’an, Meir Appelfeld, and Simon Adjiashvili.

Rothschild Art Gallery: “David Nipo: Birds Sing Curator”: Dr. Doron Luria.

Closing May 11. Moshe Maor St 2, Tel Aviv-Yafo 077-502-0484