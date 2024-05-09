Past Israeli Eurovision winner sends encouraging message to Eden Golan ahead of performance

Not many Israeli performers can understand the pressure and glare being hoisted upon them at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year, Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, has the additional burden of being the focus of protests and boycott calls over the Gaza war. One performer who has been there had some prescient advice for the 20-year-old Golan, who performed in the semi-finals of the competition late Thursday night. “Embrace and cherish the moment,” said iconic singer Gali Atari, who represented Israel at Eurovision in 1979 as part of Milk and Honey and won with the legendary “Hallelujah.”

Tension in Malmö

“She should try and savor this pivotal moment in her life. She stands at the outset of her professional journey, poised to grace this immensely significant international stage as the representative of the State of Israel. I have unwavering confidence in her, and I trust her to represent Israel with utmost dignity,” Atari said.

Wednesday night, as Golan belted out her entry “Hurricane” during the dress rehearsal, the tension that pervaded the streets of Malmö, Sweden, seeped into the concert hall, casting a shadow over the atmosphere as disgruntled spectators booed and, in some cases, stormed out in protest.