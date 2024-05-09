Past Israeli Eurovision winner sends encouraging message to Eden Golan ahead of performance

Eurovision winner Gali Atari, from 1979's Milk and Honey, reminds Golan to remember

By NERIA BARR
Not many Israeli performers can understand the pressure and glare being hoisted upon them at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year, Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, has the additional burden of being the focus of protests and boycott calls over the Gaza war.

One performer who has been there had some prescient advice for the 20-year-old Golan, who performed in the semi-finals of the competition late Thursday night.
“Embrace and cherish the moment,” said iconic singer Gali Atari, who represented Israel at Eurovision in 1979 as part of Milk and Honey and won with the legendary “Hallelujah.”
“She should try and savor this pivotal moment in her life. She stands at the outset of her professional journey, poised to grace this immensely significant international stage as the representative of the State of Israel. I have unwavering confidence in her, and I trust her to represent Israel with utmost dignity,” Atari said.

Tension in Malmö

Wednesday night, as Golan belted out her entry “Hurricane” during the dress rehearsal, the tension that pervaded the streets of Malmö, Sweden, seeped into the concert hall, casting a shadow over the atmosphere as disgruntled spectators booed and, in some cases, stormed out in protest.

“In any other year, Eden Golan and ‘Hurricane’ would stand a good chance of reaching the top,” Atari told The Jerusalem Post from Mount Herzl, where the recording of her part in the upcoming torch-lighting ceremony for Independence Day was just taped.
“Nevertheless, let’s remain optimistic. Let’s hope and trust that the judges across different nations will prioritize genuine musical evaluation over political distractions,” she said.
Under ordinary circumstances, going onstage at Eurovision can be a daunting experience, the 1979 winner recalled.“Yes, there is tension, there’s some anxiety before going on stage. You only have three minutes and you need everything to be perfect. It is not always easy under normal circumstances,” she said. “And all the noise in the background makes it much more difficult. All this year, with the boos, the violent protests – it’s all very frightening, but Eden handles it very well.”
 Atari was very impressed by Golan’s poise. “It’s hard to believe she’s only 20... and already she is such a diva, such a fantastic performer,” says Atari. “She knows how to command the stage, she knows how to stand – so regal on stage. So I don’t think I need to give her any professional tips. Professionally she’s very mature, she’s an excellent singer. Her song is very good; both her performance and the song are very much in the trend. The song fits perfectly with successful international songs in this genre.
“But she’s in Malmö – it is maybe the most hostile city to Israel in all of Northern Europe,” the Eurovision veteran said. “But it seems to me that she is managing things with dignity. I wish her great success.”


