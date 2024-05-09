Eurovision dress rehearsal: People booed, left the hall when Israeli entry Eden Golan performed

A day before her appearance in the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on Thursday, Eden Golan held a dress rehearsal on stage in Malmö, where people were reportedly heard to boo and leave the hall.

During the performance of her song "Hurricane", spectators in the audience booed in contempt, and some even left the hall.

קריאות הבוז בחזרה הגנרלית של עדן גולן הערב במאלמו pic.twitter.com/xDGs6IHcxJ — Ran Boker רן בוקר (@ranboker) May 8, 2024

Israel's ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo-Kulman, told Israeli TV program "This Morning" that there was a tense atmosphere towards Israelis and Jews.

"There are many immigrants from the Middle East [in Malmö], and indeed, the atmosphere that is shown to us on the screens looks very difficult," he said "But it is important to know that we also have many friends in the city, who hug and embrace the delegation and the welcomed Jewish community that lives in the city." Malmö, Sweden (credit: DAVID CASTOR / PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Nevo-Kulman also explained that the embassy was in constant contact with the Israeli delegation and reassured viewers that the delegation was "surrounded by a lot of love."

He also explained that even though the Israeli delegation might not be made so welcome in Malmö, it would be in the rest of Europe. "It is not the suburbs of Malmö that are the [only] voters, that should be remembered."

"What we see in the streets is a very, very explosive combination of the most extreme elements," he said.

"These are the people who danced in the streets on October 7, joined by all kinds of BDS fans from all over the continent. They come together, attract all the attention, and unfortunately give very bad names for both the city and the competition."

The Ambassador also explained that Eden Golan and the delegation were having their security concerns taken seriously by the Swedish authorities.

"We have good experience with the Swedes in many complex events," he said.