Singer in Eurovision's opening number performs with keffiyeh

As the 77th Eurovision Song Contest opened in Malmo, Sweden on Tuesday night, several Swedish stars performed in an opening number and one of them, Eric Saade, appeared with a keffiyeh wrapped around his hand.

Political symbols such as flags are strictly prohibited for artists performing or competing in the show, but Saade's keffiyeh, a scarf associated with the Palestinian cause, almost matched his black-and-white shirt, so it could have passed for part of his outfit. The commentators on Kan 11, the channel broadcasting Eurovision in Israel, commented that Saade had not worn the keffiyeh in rehearsal. Saade represented Sweden in Eurovision in 2011 and finished third. His mother is Swedish and his father is a Palestinian from Lebanon.

Israel's contestant, Eden Golan, will not perform until the second semi-final on Thursday night. She is currently in eighth place in the Eurovision betting tables out of 37 countries. Due to Israel's involvement in the war against Hamas in Gaza, many artists have called for Israel to be barred from competing, but the European Broadcasting Union, the body that oversees Eurovision, has not heeded these calls.

Israel's song deemed too political

Golan will perform "Hurricane," a song with veiled references to the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7 that led to the outbreak of war. A previous song submitted by Israel, "October Rain," was deemed too explicitly political and was rejected. Israeli Eurovision contestant Eden Golan is seen rehearsing her song ''Hurricane'' ahead of her semi-finals performance in Malmo, Sweden, on May 3, 2024. (credit: SARAH LOUISE BENNETT/EBU)

The Israeli government has issued travel warnings for Israelis visiting Malmo, due to anti-Israel threats from the local population, and the Israeli security service have warned Golan and her delegation against leaving their rooms except when absolutely necessary. So far, Golan said she has not felt any hostility on the part of the other contestants or anyone she has met in Malmo.